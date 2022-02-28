Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Auckland Harbour Bridge hit by Covid-related staffing issues

2 minutes to read
The Harbour Bridge was closed for 90 minutes on Saturday while protesters walked over it. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald

Covid is impacting New Zealand's busiest stretch of motorway, with the moveable barriers on the Auckland Harbour Bridge staying put this week due to a lack of staff.

The moveable barriers on the iconic structure will remain in 4x4 layout for the rest of this week due to Covid-19 impacting staffing numbers.

The barriers are usually changed to respond to the heavier flows of traffic heading south into the city in the morning and north in the afternoon.

Waka Kotahi announced the change on Twitter this morning and asked motorists to take extra care during the morning or afternoon peak period commutes.

The ageing bridge was closed for about 90 minutes on Saturday as about 2000 people walked across it chanting "mandates gone by 1st of March" and "freedom".

Police defended allowing protesters to walk across the bridge, saying it was in order to avoid escalation.

In September 2020, the bridge was closed for several weeks after a truck crashed into it severely damaging its centre span.