Bloomfield said there would be some changes to the reporting of Covid related deaths. Video / NZ Herald

Experts believe Auckland may have hit a peak of Covid-19 cases numbers as 7234 cases of the virus were reported in the city yesterday.

Nationally, 21,015 new Covid-19 community cases were reported yesterday with 773 people in hospital, including 16 people in intensive care.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said hospitalisation figures showed how exhausting this time must be for health workers across the system, from primary care to emergency departments, who would be run off their feet while their workforce was depleted by infection and other Covid-19 issues.

"It's a very tough period," Baker said.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said there was quite "a high turnover" of people with Covid-19 in hospital, with many of those admitted spending only one or two nights in the wards.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during a Omicron response update at the Ministry of Health in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"There are a lot of people coming and going," Bloomfield told reporters yesterday.

"The more Covid there is in the community, the more likely it is people who are turning up to hospital for other reasons, whether it is an injury or another illness, will have Covid."

Bloomfield said of the people hospitalised in the Northern region wards (Auckland and Northland hospitals) yesterday, 125 were Māori, 199 were Pacific peoples and 224 are non-Māori and non-Pacific people.

He said currently around 40 per cent of the people going to Middlemore's emergency department, where everyone is tested for the virus, were testing positive for Covid-19.

Counties Manukau DHB chief executive Dr Pete Watson told TVNZ's Breakfast yesterday that staff were under pressure but continued to work hard to treat the now more than 150 Covid patients at their wards.

"It's really tough. I've got to be honest - people are tired. Many people are going off sick and it's stressful," he said.

"It's a day at a time."

Yesterday, 773 people were in hospital with Covid-19 across the country, including 195 at Counties Manukau. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Professor Michael Plank, of the University of Canterbury, said it was likely Auckland had hit peak cases but as hospitalisations lagged behind case numbers it was possible the city's hospital figures could continue to increase or remain flat for a while longer.

"It could be another week or two before we start to see them come down."

Nationally, modelling indicated the most likely scenario was hospitalisations peaking at somewhere around 1000, he said.

"It still looks roughly on trajectory for that as a national peak. Maybe it will come in a little bit lower if we are lucky."

Baker said looking at yesterday's numbers, it appeared cases in Auckland had peaked.

"Optimistically, it looks like Auckland may be past its peak with cases and hospitalisations may be on this quite high plateau and might in next week start to come down."

Overall, Baker said the number of hospitalisations and deaths would be much higher if it weren't for New Zealand's high immunisation rates.

"It would be much higher if it wasn't for that. It would be not manageable, absolutely unmanageable if it weren't for vaccination."

The number of deaths related to the virus has hit 91, Bloomfield announced yesterday while revealing a new system in how officials would report Covid-linked fatalities.

Nine previously unannounced fatalities were reported as a result - including the death of a Kiwi older than 100. Health officials also reported yesterday the death of a person on Wednesday at North Shore Hospital.

Each one of these deaths represented a community and a whānau that were grieving, Bloomfield said, as he shared his condolences.

Bloomfield also announced yesterday that data since January 1 showed that 21 per cent of people hospitalised, who had their genome sequenced, had the Delta variant and 79 per cent had the Omicron variant.

The last time Delta was detected in a community sample that was sequenced was mid-February, he said

Baker said it was good news that the "Delta variant seems to have vanished" because it is inherently more severe than Omicron.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker. Photo / Supplied

"It had a much high propensity to put people in hospital and intensive care and so it's good news to hear that Omicron seems to have fully displaced it."

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners president Dr Samantha Murton, who joined Dr Bloomfield at yesterday's press conference, said there has been a substantial increase in the volume of work for GPs while some had reported being abused, yelled at and had things thrown at them.

Murton noted the levels of stress among people across the country as they grappled with Covid-related issues and she urged people to be kind to their practices, especially the administration staff, who bear the brunt of the calls that come in.

"In my practice, I actually have a sign on the wall which I put up a long time ago that says we value and respect our reception staff, we hope you do too. The fact we have to put a sign up like that shows the way some people respond to the services."

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 was 54 yesterday. Of the 21,015 national Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, 660 were detected via PCR testing and 20,355 were found using RATs. The seven-day rolling average for Covid-19 community cases is 19,741.