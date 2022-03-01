Police and protesters in Wellington scuffled when protesters tried to bring pallets into the protest camp. Video / Nick James

Police and protesters in Wellington scuffled when protesters tried to bring pallets into the protest camp. Video / Nick James

Hundreds of police are this morning gathering in big numbers in Wellington, as protesters prepare for what they believe will be an attempt by officers to move in on the anti-mandate protest.

More than 100 police had gathered at the back of Parliament, and were moving down Bowen St at 6am.

Images from overnight show a fleet of hired vans outside the Wellington police station - believed to be used to transport hundreds of officers into the Capital.

Protesters are already starting to gather at barricades as police begin massing at the scene.

The numbers outside Wellington Central Police station. pic.twitter.com/igMQDzz5k7 — FUBAR nz (@NzFubar) March 1, 2022

The NZ Farmers for Freedom group urged people to travel to Parliament, in the event of police action.

"As you have already heard, there is a larger than usual number of police in Wellington tonight," the group wrote on Facebook. "We are very concerned about what they may be planning to do to the peaceful protesters of Parliament tonight. In order to reduce the chance of anything unfortunate happening, we request that as many New Zealanders as possible come to central Wellington tonight.

"You don't need to join the protest, just be an extra set of eyes on the perimeter. If you have a smartphone, be ready to take photos/record videos."

The build up of police numbers continues just before 6am, Herald reporters say.

Meanwhile, five Wellington police cars had their tyres slashed in an act of retaliation as the anti-mandate protest on Parliament grounds enters day 23.

Police confirmed the vandalism happened after officers removed a block of portable showers in the dead of night using a forklift.

Protesters brought in the illegal shower block on Monday. One civilian car was slightly damaged in the late-night seizure operation.

The shower block was the latest addition to the camp, after makeshift toilets were erected on Sunday and plumbed illegally into Wellington's wastewater system.

A police spokesperson said they were searching for the people who slashed the police vehicles' tyres, and that any more large infrastructure brought in by protesters would be confiscated and not returned.

A police car parked on Featherston St with slashed tyres. Photo / Mark Mitchel

In a statement on Tuesday evening, protesters said police are "determined to represent the protest site as a "river of filth" following the seizing of a shower block.

The protesters disputed claims by police that the site is "unsanitary" and they claim that be seizing of the shower block was theft.

"Not only was this theft of private property, it is directly at odds with their concerns about sanitation. It remains unclear which laws this shower block was breaking."

On top of claims around sanitation, the statement mentioned police had stopped service vehicles from emptying portaloos.

"The Police have blocked the service vehicles from emptying portaloos which has led to protestors plumbing the toilets into the sewer mains to stave off an actual public health hazard.

"They made this decision in the full knowledge their actions would create a public health issue. Police know approximately 20 percent of people on site are young children and those aged 60 plus and over 55% of people at site being women."

However, protesters got into a scuffle with officers near Parliament while bringing in large wooden pallets yesterday morning.

Police were also seen confronting three men near the Wellington Train Station in the afternoon. An officer could be seen carrying what appeared to be a spear gun.

Police say the individual with a "fishing weapon" was charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition urged a mass non-compliance movement of people acting as though the traffic light system, vaccination mandates and further Covid-19 protection methods do not exist.

Police said the individual with a "fishing weapon" was arrested. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Unvaccinated people were being encouraged to return to their jobs as part of a mass lawsuit, and the coalition is threatening to tear down protective screens in businesses, as well as Covid-19 QR codes.

Police said any such breaches could lead to enforcement action.

"Police are aware of the statement issued by the Freedom and Rights Coalition, and note

several of the activities encouraged would be in breach of the Health Act."

The focus from police remains on containing the protest. They understand some people are trying to leave the occupation - but are blocked in by other protesters' vehicles.

Police and protesters were in a scuffle after protesters attempted to bring in pallets on day 22. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"We will be overseeing the perimeter today to allow vehicles to leave in a one-way exit if they wish to do so."

Meanwhile, protesters remain camped at Auckland Domain.

They were issued with breach of bylaw notices yesterday morning by council staff, who were supported by police. But by the afternoon, there were no signs of movement.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said it was "irresponsible" for those involved in the Parliamentary occupation to tell people to shun public health advice.