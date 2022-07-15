Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: 9241 new cases, 29 deaths

The Government gears up for a winter Covid peak, concern about the effects of alcohol on mental health and why the economy might be able to avoid a recession in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Twenty-nine more people have died with Covid, and there are 9241 community cases being reported today, the Ministry of Health says.

There are 761 people in hospital with Covid including 15 in intensive care and all 29 people died in the past 29 days.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 9984 - this time last week it was 8687.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is 20, and there have been 1805 publicly reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 727 - it was 520 a week ago.

Of the people whose deaths are being reported today, three were from Auckland, four from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, three from Lakes, two from Hawke's Bay, two from MidCentral, two from Wellington region, three from Nelson Marlborough, four from Canterbury/West Coast and four from Southern.

Two were in their 60s, three in their 70s, 16 in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Nineteen were women and ten were men.

The Ministry said the number of deaths announced each day may fluctuate due to routine delays in reporting. Today's increase in reported deaths since yesterday reflects that delay

- it includes eight people who died on July 14 and 11 who died on July 15.

The 761 people in hospital with Covid are in Northland: 25; Waitematā: 130; Counties Manukau: 54; Auckland: 102; Waikato: 56; Bay of Plenty: 38; Lakes: 17; Hawke's Bay: 28; MidCentral: 30; Whanganui: 20; Taranaki: 16; Tairawhiti: 4; Wairarapa: 9; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 57; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury/West Coast: 118; South Canterbury: 11; and Southern: 38.

The average age of hospitalisations is 64.

From Monday, access to three antiviral treatments for Covid will be widened to include those aged over 75 and those who had previously been to ICU as a result of Covid. GPs could prescribe Paxlovid, Lagevrio and Veklury to those people - including providing a "back pocket prescription" people could have ready in case they tested positive for Covid at a later date.

Among those newly admitted to hospital in the last 7 days, 56 were unvaccinated, three were partly vaccinated, 75 were double vaccinated and 381 had been boosted. This data is from districts with tertiary hospitals: Auckland, Canterbury, Southern, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Capital & Coast, Waitemata and Northland.

Yesterday 1181 people got their first booster and 16870 people got their second booster. There were also 78 children aged 5-12 who got a first dose of the vaccine and 573 who got their second.

The Ministry has also issued a reminder that people should wear masks to help stop the spread of Covid, saying it was one of the best measures to reduce transmission of infectious respiratory illnesses.

"Even if you're fully vaccinated, or have had Covid-19, continuing to wear a face mask is important in keeping you, your whanau and your community safe.

"As a general rule, the Ministry urges people to wear a mask in public indoor settings outside the home and in poorly ventilated spaces, or when it is hard to physically distance from other people."

They must wear a mask on public transport, at transport hubs like airports and bus stations, inside public venues like museums and libraries, when visiting health care services, and in retail businesses.

Masking was particularly important around more vulnerable people, especially those in aged care.

The plea to mask up comes after days of more than 10,000 cases.

Yesterday there were 10,470 new coronavirus cases and 16 Covid-related deaths, with more than 770 hospitalisations, and 14 people in intensive care.

The numbers were released by the Ministry of Health just after 2pm and seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 9994.

The seven-day rolling average for hospitalisations is 700, up from 499 this time last week.

Health officials have said the true number of daily case numbers could actually be twice that figure due to people either not testing for Covid-19 despite being sick, or testing and not reporting the fact they were positive.

The ministry said it and Te Whatu Ora–Health NZ were "closely monitoring the continued increase in Covid-19 positive cases and hospitalisations as part of our ongoing review and updating of the response to the current community outbreak".

