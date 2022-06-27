The Prime Minister jets off to Europe, why recent random stabbings shouldn’t alarm us and what Aucklanders are spending millions on each day in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 5549 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 11 Covid-related deaths.

Eleven of the deaths reported today were people aged in their 60s, two were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and four were over 90.

Two were from Auckland, one was from Waikato, one was from MidCentral, two were from Taranaki, one was from the Hutt Valley, three were from Canterbury and one was from South Canterbury.

The total number of reported deaths with Covid-19 is now 1472.

There are 383 people in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care.

The 383 patients in hospital are being treated at Northland (five), Waitematā (85), Counties Manukau (40), Auckland (42), Waikato (30), Bay of Plenty (13), Lakes (14), Hawke's Bay (eight), Taranaki (nine), Whanganui (one), MidCentral (19), Wairarapa (seven), Hutt Valley (nine), Capital and Coast (22), Nelson Marlborough (seven), Canterbury (43), South Canterbury (six) and the Southern region (23).

The seven-day rolling average for community case numbers today is 5132 - last Monday it was 4939.

The locations of today's community cases are in Northland (109), Auckland* (1796), Waikato (298), Bay of Plenty (189), Lakes (69), Hawke's Bay (190), MidCentral (144), Whanganui (72), Taranaki (150), Tairāwhiti (43), Wairarapa (52), Capital and Coast (537), Hutt Valley (224), Nelson Marlborough (192), Canterbury (934), South Canterbury (79), Southern (434) and the West Coast (35).

The number of active community cases in New Zealand is 35,900.

Regarding cases in Auckland, the ministry said an error in yesterday's reporting meant Counties Manukau and Waitematā case numbers were not added to the Auckland new cases total.

New cases for Counties Manukau yesterday were 386 and 657 for Waitematā. This meant the total new cases for Auckland yesterday was 1452 (not 409).

Health authorities have detected 96 new imported cases.

Yesterday there were 4429 new cases in the community, and a further six Covid-related deaths were reported.

There were 332 people in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care.

Meanwhile Health Minister Andrew Little announced today that the Government would be increasing access to free flu shots to 800,000 New Zealanders, including children.

Those eligible would be able to get free flu vaccines from Friday, July 1.

This will include children aged 3-12 and people with serious mental health or addiction needs.

Little acknowledged noticing an increase in pre-schoolers hospitalised with influenza.

"We're making free flu shots available to another 800,000 New Zealanders, including children, more of whom are having to go to hospital," he said.

"Free flu shots are already available for everyone over the age of 65 and those at risk of becoming seriously ill or who have underlying conditions.

"This season we ordered 40 per cent more vaccines. We've already seen more than one million New Zealanders get a flu shot, but with significant pressure on our health system we're ramping up efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible."

This comes as Covid vaccination rates, which have slowed to a trickle, are hoped to increase when medically vulnerable people become eligible for a second booster shot from tomorrow.

Last week the law was changed to allow people to access booster vaccinations without a prescription.

It's hoped the extra level of protection will help protect those most at risk of severe illness - people who also could be hit hard by other respiratory infections that are sweeping the country over winter.

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said a second booster will be available for everyone over 50 and recommended for anyone over the age of 65 as well as Māori and Pacific peoples older than 50 and people who are severely immunocompromised.

"The availability of the second booster has also been extended to health, aged-care and disability workers over the age of 30," Verrall said.

She said the combination of Omicron and flu was making this winter more challenging than normal.

"The best thing New Zealanders can do to ensure they and their families don't end up in hospital is to be up-to-date with their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters."