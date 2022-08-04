The big question around our plan to tackle climate change, friendly fire at parliament and brazen building site thieves risking lives in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Reported community cases across New Zealand are continuing to fall dramatically with the Ministry of Health revealing there has been a staggering 18 per cent drop off in new infections over the past week.

The Ministry of Health is due to release its latest Covid update in a statement at 1pm.

The head of Public Health Agency Dr Andrew Old today revealed there had been 6152 new cases and 49 Covid-related deaths.

He said there were 663 people in hospital and 14 in ICU.

Old said testing among healthcare staff and wastewater now showed there was a "true decline" in this second wave.

Latest modelling also showed that New Zealand was now tracking at the lower end of what was expected in this current outbreak.

It comes as the ministry yesterday reported 6440 new community cases and an enormous fall in hospitalisations from last week.

There are now 704 people in hospitals across New Zealand with Covid, down more than 100 from Sunday when there were 806 people needing ward-level care.

Yesterday 11 patients required treatment in Intensive Care Units. This has more than halved from a week ago when 24 people were in the units.

With signs the fortnight-long school holidays proved to be the circuit-breaker many were hoping for, the ministry said the seven-day rolling average of daily cases had fallen from 8111 a week ago to just 6355.

There are presently 44,462 active cases across New Zealand, one of the lowest levels seen since the outbreak started in June.

However, the seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 now sits at 22.

There have been 1589 deaths caused by Covid since the outbreak started in March 2020.

Most have occurred this year during the first and second Omicron outbreak.

Of yesterday's 28 reported deaths one person was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 10 were in their 80s and six people were aged over 90.

It comes as the third monkeypox case is detected in New Zealand and leading health advocates pleading for stronger action by government to guard against its spread.

A letter has been sent to top-level health and government officials calling for a prioritised vaccine plan, public health information and support for self-isolation.

Since early May, more than 18,000 cases have been confirmed or suspected in more than 70 countries.

In New Zealand there have been three confirmed cases but officials consider the risk to public health is low-to-moderate, but warns there's a high risk of more cases coming across the border.