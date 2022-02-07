There are 208 Covid-19 cases today - a dip on yesterday's 243 cases, a record number of infections. Video / NZ Herald

There are 188 new community cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health announced.

Fourteen people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Breaking down today's new community cases, there are 16 in Northland, including seven which were first announced yesterday.

Of the nine remaining cases, six are in Kerikeri and three are in Whangārei and all are under investigation to determine whether they are linked to existing cases.

There are 117 cases in Auckland as health and welfare providers support 2,495 people in the region to isolate at home, including 997 cases.

In Waikato, there are 15 new cases with 12 linked to previous cases and three under investigation.

Of the new Waikato cases, there are nine in Hamilton, one in Ohaupo, one in Te Kūiti, one in Huntly, one in Waimiha, and locations for the remaining three are under investigation.

There is one new case to report in Tairāwhiti today, who is a household contact of an existing case and was already isolating when they tested positive.

In the Lakes DHB region, there are 12 new cases of which 11 are linked to know cases and one is under investigation.

Two these Lakes cases are in Taupō and 10 are in Rotorua.

There are 20 cases in the Bay of Plenty - 13 are linked to known cases and seven are under investigation.

One of these cases is likely to be reclassified as historical.

Eighteen of these cases are in Tauranga and two are in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

In addition, there is one new case in the Hawke's Bay, which is under investigation.

There is also one new case in Palmerston North which is under investigation for links to a previously reported case but had recently returned to the city after travelling outside the region.

The Ministry of Health said it is believed, at this stage, that there are only a small number of close contacts associated with this case, who will be contacted directly.

There are also two new cases in the Hutt Valley, which are under investigation.

And there are three new cases in Canterbury, which are all close contacts of known cases and were isolating at home when they tested positive.

The average age of those hospitalised with Covid-19 is 62.

Of the fourteen cases are in hospital - three are at North Shore, four are at Middlemore, three are at Auckland, one is at Waikato, two are in Rotorua and one is in hospital in Christchurch.

The person who is in ICU is in Rotorua.

With 27 new cases detected at the border today, the seven day rolling average of border cases is 38.

The seven day rolling average of community cases is 170.

In the past 24 hours, 12,830 tests were administered including 6,431 in Auckland.

The rolling average for tests in the last seven days is 19,266.

The ministry announced there were 24,935 booster doses administered on yesterday. taking the total to date to 1,586,950.

To date, 96 per cent of those eligible have had their first dose of vaccine, 94 per cent have had two doses and 51 per cent who are due their booster have received it.

For eligible Māori, aged over 12, 90 per cent have received one dose and 86 per cent have had two doses.

For eligible Pacific peoples, 97 per cent have had their first dose and 94 per cent have received their second dose.

On paediatric vaccines, the ministry said 199,174 first doses, equating to 42 per cent of those 5-11 year olds eligible, had been administered.

For eligible Māori aged between 5 and 11, 23 per cent had received a dose of the paediatric vaccine while 32 per cent of Pacific peoples in this cohort had received one dose.

The ministry said with Omicron in New Zealand, one of the best things a person could do was get their booster as soon as it was due.

"Boosters lower your chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised. Being boosted also helps slow the spread of the virus. If you're over 18 and your booster is due, please get it now."

Anyone with any cold or flu symptoms that could be Covid-19 was asked to get a test and isolate at home until a negative result is returned, the ministry said.

"The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. Even if you develop a small sniffle, please get a test."

There are 5,183 active contacts being managed of which 79 per cent had received an outbound call from contact tracers while 72 per cent had returned at least one result.

Cases peaked at a record daily high of 243 on Saturday but dipped slightly to 208 yesterday, while epidemiologist Michael Baker said New Zealand's current average doubling time of 4-5 days is lower than what was previously seen overseas.

Baker said this reflects how spread was being slowed down due to by the current traffic light settings and contact tracing efforts. There were 128 new cases reported in Auckland yesterday.

Two popular bars and church services emerged as the latest locations of interest:

Anyone at the One80 Restaurant in Oriental Bay's Copthorne Hotel in Wellington between 9pm and 10.30pm on Saturday is considered a close contact of a case and should self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Three new high risk locations of interest were also announced by health officials in Hamilton.

• Islamic Centre Masjid Frankton: Sun, Jan 30, 8pm-9.30pm

• Islamic Centre Masjid Frankton: Mon, Jan 31, 8.15pm-10.15pm

• Private event at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple Puketaha: Mon, Jan 31: 8.45am-5.15pm

Anyone who was at any of the three locations during the affected times is considered a close contact and is advised to self isolate and get a test immediately.

Meanwhile mobile testing was offered at the Tahuna Beach Holiday Park in Nelson yesterday after a case was identified there. The source of infection is under investigation.