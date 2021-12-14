Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: 16 flight crew, two pilots isolating after coming into contact with Omicron-infected passenger

Aucklanders are set free, hundreds of police set to lose their jobs and a new study reveals more on Omicron in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders are set free, hundreds of police set to lose their jobs and a new study reveals more on Omicron in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Some 16 flight crew and two pilots are isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on a flight to Australia.

The 16 crew have been identified as close contacts and two pilots have been identified as casual contacts, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The international flight crew's exposure was first announced by the MoH yesterday afternoon.

So far all passengers, air crew and pilots on the flight to New Zealand have returned a negative test. They crew arrived in New Zealand on Monday night.

A MoH spokesperson said the overseas-based aircrew are required to stay in a managed isolation facility for the duration of their layover in New Zealand.

They are also required to follow a wide range of PPE and IPC protocols to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The Ministry of Health is defending not providing details of the airline or flight because there was "no pressing public health need", given no cases have been detected from that flight.

However contact tracing and investigations were ongoing and all international arrivals are required to isolate in a MIQ facility for seven days and have three tests during that time, the spokesperson said.

After returning negative tests, they then have to self-isolate in a private residence and return a final negative test on day nine before being released from isolation.

They are not Air New Zealand employees, the national carrier confirmed to the Herald yesterday.

The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly globally and countries are responding by tightening border restrictions and ramping up protection measures in the community.

The new variant could affect the reopening of New Zealand's borders next year with the government saying it is keeping a close eye on what is happening overseas. The highly transmissable variant is expected to become the most dominant variant in the UK before the end of the week.