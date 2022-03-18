March 18 2022 National Party leader Christopher Luxon says it is time to dismantle Covid restrictions and get back to normality.

Ten more people have died and there are more than 18,500 new case of Covid in the community.

This takes the death toll of publicly reported Covid related deaths to 166, and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 8, the Ministry of Health said.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 17,641, down slightly from 17,673 yesterday.

"Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of Covid-19, and Covid-19 being determined after they have died", the ministry said.

"Due to these fluctuations in the daily reported figures, the ministry regards the seven day rolling average as a better indicator of deaths with Covid-19."

There are 939 people in hospital, including 24 in intensive care. The average age of those hospitalised is 57.

Meanwhile, there are also 45 new cases at the border.

Today's figures take the number of active community cases to 123,481 - though some experts fear it is higher with testing numbers dropping.

It comes after public health expert Michael Baker said cases had peaked in almost all district health boards.

And those that hadn't, would soon, the University of Otago epidemiologist said.

The location of new community cases is Northland (643), Auckland (4346), Waikato (1729), Bay of Plenty (1221), Lakes (541), Hawke's Bay (1108), MidCentral (847), Whanganui (273), Taranaki (601), Tairāwhiti (365), Wairarapa (260), Capital and Coast (1237), Hutt Valley (697), Nelson Marlborough (457), Canterbury (2694), South Canterbury (217), Southern (1224) and West Coast (42).

The location of 12 new community cases is classed as unknown.

Of the 10 people who have died, one was from Northland, three were from Auckland, one from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from the Lakes DHB area, and one was from the Wellington.

One was in their 40s, two in their 60s, four in their 80s, and three were in their 90s. Six were women and four were men.

Most of those in hospital are in Auckland, with 218 in Middlemore, and 208 in Auckland City. There are no hospitalisation figures today for Waitematā district health board area hospitals.

Other hospitals are in Northland, with 29; Waikato, 58, Bay of Plenty, 33, Lakes, 6, Tairāwhiti, 4, Hawke's Bay, 29, Taranaki, 6, MidCentral, 19, Hutt Valley, 20, Capital and Coast, 50, Wairarapa, 5, Whanganui, 3, Nelson Marlborough, 11, Canterbury, 48, South Canterbury, 1, and Southern, 22.

The vaccination status of those currently hospitalised in Northland and Auckland metro hospitals only, and excluding the emergency department, is 17.8 unvaccinated or not eligible, 2.4 per cent partially vaccinated, 35 per cent double vaccinated and 38.2 per cent double vaccinated and boosted. Just over 6 per cent of cases are of unknown vaccination status.

"The figures show that just under 3 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the Northern Region have had no doses of the vaccine, while of those aged 12 and over in Northland and Auckland hospitals with Covid-19 for whom we have vaccination status recorded, 16.3 per cent have had no doses of the vaccine and are five times over-represented in our hospitalisation figures", the ministry said.

Nationally, 95 per cent of people aged 12 and over have received at least two vaccinations, with 72.8 per cent of those eligible having also received their booster.

Baker earlier said case numbers had fallen across all district health boards yesterday.

"That's the first time we've seen that. It looks like every DHB in New Zealand has now passed its peak - or if they haven't, they're very close to it."

Professor Michael Baker says cases numbers appear to be falling but we should still expect them to "jump around a bit". Photo / Supplied

There have been increasing calls for changes to traffic light restrictions and vaccine pass mandates as case numbers fall.

It was time to scrap vaccine passes for all but large, indoor events, National Party leader Christopher Luxon said yesterday.

He also wanted all scanning requirements dropped immediately, along with vaccine mandates for under 18s, and for the current seven-day isolation period for Covid-19 cases and their household contacts to switch to five days.

Passes and the mandates had created division in New Zealand, and made life tough for those who opted not to be vaccinated, Luxon said.

Omicron had changed the game and the risk profile no longer warranted them, he said.

The future of vaccination mandates and Covid-19 restrictions is being considered, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. Photo / File

They would also be difficult to enforce once the border opened to vaccinated visitors, first to Australians on April 12 and then to those from visa-waiver countries on May 1.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday as the Omicron outbreak plateaued, the Government was working on reshaping the protection frameworks.

Auckland was currently plateauing, while modelling for the rest of the country showed it happening at the end of March, she said.

But she also warned of "future peaks" on the horizon, particularly in the winter months, and the threat of new variants.

Baker expected by May New Zealand would have probably "come down the other side of the major pandemic wave" and could be in a situation to relax the use of control measures in various ways.

"We won't be back to the baseline that we've been used to for the last two years of very low cases. It will be a new baseline of quite high numbers [in the thousands].

"That's why we will need to think very hard about what mix of tools from that we do need to keep going."

The toolkit should include a border biosecurity system that potentially included purpose-built quarantine facilities; a successor to the traffic light system/alert level system that provided a framework for organising control measures for a full range of current and future pandemic scenarios.

Vaccine passes should also be kept for to support situations where individuals needed evidence of vaccination status, such as international travel and potentially high-risk environments like aged-care facilities; and refined vaccine mandates for agreed workforce groups in areas such as health, aged care and first responders.

New Zealand also needed an enhanced public health infrastructure – which included the already in development Māori Health Authority and a Public Health Agency – as well as a national pandemic response centre to continue co-ordinating the Covid-19 responses with capacity for managing future major public health emergencies.

As of yesterday, 95 per cent of New Zealanders had received two doses of the Covid vaccine and 72.8 per cent of those eligible had been boosted.

Of children aged 5-11, 53.6 per cent had received one dose of vaccine. For Māori and Pacific children, these figures were 34.3 per cent and 46.4 per cent, respectively.