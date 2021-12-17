Covid-19 Omicron: Officials release latest case numbers as more returnees test positive

Three more passengers, who were on the same flight as New Zealand’s first Omicron case, have tested positive for Covid-19. Video / NZ Herald

Three more passengers, who were on the same flight as New Zealand’s first Omicron case, have tested positive for Covid-19. Video / NZ Herald

Health officials are set to release the latest Covid-19 numbers and will reveal if the Omicron variant has infected any further people in MIQ.

Omicron, the latest variant of concern, is believed to be more infectious than the Delta strain of Covid-19 and is sweeping through the United Kingdom and other countries around the world.

Today's numbers are expected to be released by the Ministry of Health at 1pm.

New Zealand has detected four cases of Omicron in MIQ.

The first was discovered in a returnee in MIQ in Christchurch and a further three cases were detected yesterday in Rotorua.

The three cases detected yesterday arrived in Auckland from Dubai on December 11 and were transported to a Rotorua MIQ facility on a bus chartered for international arrivals.

One of the cases travelled to Dubai from London, another one from Spain and a third one from Nigeria. They all boarded the same flight in Dubai to Auckland.

A statement from the Ministry of Health yesterday said the cases were moved to the Jet Park Quarantine facility in Auckland.

The trio will complete all ten days in an MIQ facility, rather than spending the last three days in self-isolation.

The statement from the ministry said the detection of these new Omicron cases was "not surprising" given the rapid spread of the variant overseas.

Child dies while infected with Covid-19

Ministry of Health officials said in a statement a child between the age of zero and nine had died while infected with Covid.

The tragic death marks the youngest person to die while infected with the virus.

There have now been 49 people who have died since Covid-19 arrived on our shores last year.

Recorded Covid deaths include all cases where a person was classified as having an active case of the virus at the time of death. In some of these cases, the underlying cause of death may have been unrelated to Covid-19.

It is not clear if the child, believed to be a Māori boy from Counties Manukau, had any underlying medical conditions that may have contributed to his death.

Dr Matire Harwood of the Papakura Marae Health Clinic said the child's death was "tragic and sobering".

"Although people have been saying Covid is mild, for children with asthma and other respiratory conditions it can be really severe and we know our Māori and Pacific have higher rates of those conditions."

She said it was critical that we do all we can to prevent children getting the virus.

"The vaccine is the best tool and the sooner we get that into all communities and before school starts the better.

Yesterday's cases

There were 76 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Friday.

The cases were in Auckland (47), Waikato (15), Bay of Plenty (10), Lakes (1) and Taranaki (3).

There were 51 people in hospital across New Zealand and five people in ICU or HDU. The average age of those in hospital was 53.

Covid-19 was detected in a wastewater sample in Napier on December 15, the ministry said. There are currently no known cases of Covid in the city.

While it could be a recently recovered case returning to the region shedding the virus, the result may also signal undetected cases in the community.

Health officials are urging anyone in the region who has Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.