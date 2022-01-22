Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed New Zealand will move to the red traffic light setting at midnight tonight.

Nine Covid cases in Nelson are confirmed to have the Omicron variant, Ardern said.

They attended a wedding on Jan 13 and another event a few days later. These events had well over 100 people.

Omicron is now circulating in Auckland and possibly the Nelson area, if not further, Ardern said.

Red is the most restrictive traffic light setting, but domestic travel can continue. There would be no more borders around regions, such as the recent Auckland borders.

While lockdowns would not be widespread, there could be lockdowns localised to a workplace or school, for example, depending on what was happening in the outbreak.

In red, face coverings are mandatory when travelling on public transport, in retail and to an extent in education. Public facilities and retail outlets are open, with capacity limits.

With a vaccine pass, many businesses and events can have a maximum of 100 people, including hospitality, gyms, weddings and tangihanga. Without passes, hospitality services must remain contactless and the aforementioned gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Tertiary students must study remotely if they don't have a vaccine pass.

Gyms and close contact businesses such as hairdressers and beauty salons can open in red as long as public health measures are in place.

The move will be a cruel blow to hospitality in businesses in Northland, which only moved to orange this week.

So far, six people have been confirmed to be infected with Omicron in the community after the highly contagious variant slipped through the border controls.

That included two Auckland Airport workers, an MIQ staffer, two close contacts and another person who spent two days moving about in Palmerston North while potentially infectious after being discharged from MIQ.

Officials are waiting on genome sequencing results for nine Covid positive people in the South Island town of Motueka and an Air NZ crew member linked to them, who was potentially infectious on five flights. It is not yet known if that is Omicron or Delta.

If the highly contagious Covid-19 variant is found to be circulating, the country will be moved back to the red setting of the traffic light system within 24 to 48 hours, the Prime Minister has previously said.

That will mean more restrictions on gatherings and businesses, and far fewer freedoms for people who aren't yet vaccinated.

It hinges on the results of genome sequencing for several Covid cases with no clear link to the border.

An Air NZ crew member has been linked to nine cases in the Nelson region.

Genome sequencing is being carried out to see if the man, and nine Covid-positive people in Motueka who are linked to him, have the Delta or Omicron variants.

Other Omicron cases have been detected in the community in recent days, some generating high-risk locations of interest.

The crew member was potentially infectious while working on five Air New Zealand flights, which are now locations of interest.

University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank said if these cases have Omicron, it will likely trigger an outbreak.

"Obviously that is a significant number of cases and significant level of exposure on five flights, and with no clear link to the border that I'm aware," Plank said.

Experts have warned it is only a matter of time before Omicron begins circulating in the community.

The red traffic light system means restrictions on the number of people who can attend gatherings, particularly if they are unvaccinated, while businesses like hairdressers will only be able to open if they use My Vaccine Pass.

The red light setting is applied when it is considered necessary to protect vulnerable people and the health system is at risk of being overwhelmed.

Despite Omicron, the Government is adamant it wants children back in the classroom for the start of Term 1. Schools can stay open in all phases of the traffic light system.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says he wants to see more face-to-face learning this year, and schools will deal with the virus differently than they have over the past two years.

But he says it's possible some schools may have to move to learning from home if they are understaffed because so many teachers have been exposed to Covid.