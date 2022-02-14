Protestors take to the streets, laboratory workforce brace for surge in testing and phase 2 is here in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Case numbers are close to cracking 1000 a day on the eve of the country moving into the next phase of its Omicron response.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm following consecutive record days that have seen case numbers surge.

The shift to phase 2 of the Government's Omicron response plan comes in anticipation of a wave of thousands of cases of the variant sweeping through the country.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed new rules for travellers that will come into force alongside step one of the borders reopening on February 28.

Travellers would now be able to self-isolate for seven days instead of having to go through MIQ as long as they are fully vaccinated and are able to return a negative test before flying.

Yesterday there were 981 new cases in the community. The day before there were 810, and the day before that there were 454.

At the border, 25 Covid-19 cases were detected yesterday and 39 people were in hospital with the virus, none in ICU or HDU.

A Chinese restuarant in Auckland has become the latest high-risk location of interest and a cafe in Christchurch has also been added to the list this morning.

Diners who were at Sun World Chinese Restaurant in Newmarket on Sunday between 7pm and 9pm need to self isolate, get tested and again on day five.

At midnight tonight isolation periods for contacts reduce from 10 days to seven, the focus of contact tracing will shift to "high-risk" exposure events and employees who are part of the "critical workforce" can get out of their isolation requirements if they produce a negative RAT test.

Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes says the move to phase 2 makes little difference for the resort town's businesses.

As the list of locations of interests in the town grows many workers have become close contacts and are having to self-isolate, Stokes predicts the town to be closed down by Friday.

"If you are isolating for seven days or isolating for 10 days, if you're closed you're closed, and these are businesses on the brink."

National Party leader Christopher Luxon told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that rapid antigen tests should be available to every worker.

"Every worker should be able to have them and be able to do the test and work out if they can go to work, and more importantly if you want to go see your grandmother tonight you should be able to go down to the supermarket, do it and go off and see her."