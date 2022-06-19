A Covid-19 vaccination drive in Manukau. Photo / Alex Burton

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Today's Covid-19 statistics will be released about 1pm as the latest figures show case numbers slowly declining but still about a dozen people a day dying with the virus.

It comes as nursing unions warned on Saturday a severe shortage across the country was becoming a "crisis".

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation said the country's "horrendous" nursing shortage was leaving those in the sector burnt-out and worried they were being stretched too thinly to keep patients safe.

On Saturday, it was reported 11 more people died with Covid-19 and there were 4404 new cases of the virus in the community.

There were also 356 people in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care, according to the Ministry of Health.

The average age of those in hospital was 59 as of Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is down on a week ago. Today its 5154. Last Saturday it was 5914.

The 11 new deaths reported all occurred in the last three days. They took the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1401 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 13.

One person was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, five were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Of these people, four were women and seven were men.

Three came from Auckland and two each came from Wellington and Canterbury regions. There was also one person each from Tairāwhiti, Lakes, West Coast and Southern district health board areas.

Saturday's cases of the virus were detected in Northland (126), Auckland (1318), Waikato (287), Bay of Plenty (177), Lakes (72), Hawke's Bay (101), MidCentral (155), Whanganui (42), Taranaki (123), Tairāwhiti (46), Wairarapa (42), Capital and Coast (396), Hutt Valley (172), Nelson Marlborough (191), Canterbury (654), South Canterbury (60), Southern (411) and West Coast (30). The origin of one person newly infected with the virus is not known.

Fifty new cases of the virus were also discovered at the border.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation said the country's "horrendous" nursing shortage was leaving those in the sector burnt-out and worried they were being stretched too thin to keep patients safe.