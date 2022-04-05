Erica Stanford, National Party immigration spokeswoman. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Immigration NZ has admitted it has no idea how many of the special Covid-19 "one-off" residency visas could be granted, with the latest figures showing 60,000 more people than initially estimated could be approved.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi last year launched the 2021 Resident Visa - a one-off pathway to residency for migrants affected by the pandemic.

At the time it was estimated there would be 110,000 applications and 165,000 people would become residents through the scheme, in what was labelled the biggest change to immigration in recent history.

Yet just over halfway into the application process being open, 86,000 applications covering close to 170,000 people have come in - already more than estimated. Applications opened in December and finish at the end of July.

So far nearly 30,000 people have been approved as residents under the scheme. Immigration NZ says it expects most applications to be processed within 12 months.

At the Education and Workforce Committee, National Party immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford asked how the 1.5 ratio of people to applications had been determined in the estimates.

In reality, the ratio was working out closer to 2. She estimated an extra 60,00 migrants could arrive here than what was approved by Cabinet.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment - which covers immigration - general manager Ruth Isaac said those estimates were based on previous experiences, and were "always estimates".

Isaac said the 165,000-person estimate did not include applications from offshore, nor border, nor critical workers.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi.

She said they would be keeping a "close eye" on the numbers but did not know how many could end up being approved. They had no revised estimates, she said.

Stanford questioned why such intense scrutiny had been applied to other visa applications, including those of critical workers such as doctors during the pandemic.

"Why [did that happen] if you are not really bothered by the numbers?"

Immigration NZ staff were also questioned over the response to the situations in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and stalled refugee resettlement programme.

Deputy Secretary Immigration NZ Alison McDonald said New Zealand would again not meet the full 1500 quota this year because of impacts from the pandemic.

New Zealand had been resettling refugees as it could and in line with expectations from the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, she said.

But there had been many challenges, including at one point the biggest Covid-19 bubble in Auckland being at the Auckland Refugee Resettlement Centre, she said.



MBIE was going through a new tender process to manage resettlement services, and they were looking to work closer with communities and mana whenua in settlement communities, she said. The successful tenders are expected to be announced in May.

Since July 2019, just over 1500 quota refugees have arrived, out of 4500 spaces.

Last year just 263 arrived. Additionally spaces for 300 family members a year have not been filled, with just 164 arriving over the past nearly three years from 900 spaces.