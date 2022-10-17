PM Jacinda Ardern holds a Post-Cabinet Press conference

The Government is considering extending the Covid-19 Act, which gives politicians the power to impose restrictions to counter the Covid-19 virus.

However, a spokesman for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the act would be amended to reduce the powers within it, since many were no longer required.

Ardern today gave no indication that remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed anytime soon, with cases rising again and another wave expected.

It comes as the Government considers the long-term future of its ability to set Covid-19 rules.

The Government will tomorrow announce whether it will renew the Covid-19 Epidemic preparedness notice, which allows politicians to make Covid-19 rules.

The spokesman said any amendments to the Covid-19 Act would be done by an amendment bill that would go through Parliament.

"Ministers have been reviewing the Covid-19 Act to ensure it is fit for purpose now that we're through the emergency response.



"The Government's plan is to remove powers from the Act that are no longer required for the response, while still ensuring we can practically manage the ongoing impact of Covid.



"We intend to announce the next steps shortly."

The Act was due to expire in May next year, a sunset clause that was included because of the extraordinary powers it gave the Government and the rush with which it was passed into law.

Cabinet considered letting the Covid-19 Epidemic preparedness notice lapse just over a month ago when it decided to drop the traffic light system, but renewed it to continue requiring masks in health settings.

The current only other Covid-related requirement is for positive cases to isolate for seven days.

To renew the notice, the PM must state she is satisfied Covid-19 is "likely to continue to disrupt essential governmental and business activity in New Zealand significantly".

Ardern said today she could not say when all current restrictions would be removed.

On Covid-19 case numbers, Ardern said modelling had predicted a wave of cases similar to what is being experienced currently.

It was predicted there could be a small increase but much lower than the Omicron wave at the start of the year.

The Government was not currently considering relaxing or increasing restrictions including the seven-day isolation period, she said.

The country was in a much better place than a year ago, being highly vaccinated and with anti-viral medication available, she said.

It comes as daily-reported cases rise across New Zealand, with the Wellington region among places seeing the biggest bumps.

The Ministry of Health reported in the last week there was 14,311 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

This is over 3000 more than what was reported in the previous week. The seven-day rolling average of community cases has increased to 2041.

The ministry also reported a further 34 deaths and the seven-day rolling average of deaths decreased to one.

As of yesterday at midnight, there were 185 people in the hospital with the virus and two people in intensive care.

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch said that, right now, there appeared to be a doubling in case numbers happening at a rate of every three to four weeks.

"If this rate of increase kept up, it wouldn't get super high," Welch said.

"So, it's not too serious yet, but we know that case numbers can accelerate sometimes - which can indicate it's being driven by new variants."

Modellers have been warning another Omicron wave could come on the back of large waves being observed in the Northern Hemisphere.

Along with case and hospitalisation trends, Welch said it would be important to keep a close eye on any trends coming out of wastewater surveillance and whole genome sequencing in the community.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health on Monday reported it had undercounted the total hospitalisation figures for Covid-19 by over 30 per cent.

The Ministry said this has seen the number hospitalised since the start of the pandemic increase by more than 5000 people, from 14,043 to 19,476.

The Ministry said it was due to a "coding issue".

The Ministry said the miscounting had "no impact" on the advice it provided about Covid-19 settings. This was because the daily hospitalisation data, captured by a different system, was used to inform the Ministry's advice.

Ardern said she had not been properly briefed on the issue, but assured the numbers did not have any impact on Government decisions being made at the time.

Government decisions were based on daily Covid-19 data provided directly by hospitals.

This data covered anybody in hospital with Covid-19 but also showed precise and current hospital capacity issues and trends.

Due to a lag between hospitals reporting more exact figures of people treated for Covid-19, a code was used to record the data.

The total hospitalisation figure did not play into any of the decisions around Covid-related restrictions, Ardern said.