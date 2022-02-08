Some southern farmers are ignoring Government protocols and telling staff to never get a Covid-19 test. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Some southern farmers are asking their staff to avoid getting a test if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

But farmer advocacy groups are urging the industry to follow Government protocols.

A Southland sheep and beef farmer, speaking to Southern Rural Life under the condition he was not named, said he knew of farmers in the South asking staff to avoid being tested if they were symptomatic for Covid-19.

"If you're crook then stay home until you're feeling better."

He vowed to never get tested for Covid-19 because of the impact of testing positive and him and his close contacts having to isolate would have on the operation of his farm.

"Farmers are not wanting to break the rules but they don't want their whole operation shut down."

If no one knows a farmworker officially had Covid-19, and they stayed home until they felt better, then the other staff could continue the farm operation as normal.

"You are much better not knowing — ignorance is bliss."

He knew a southern dairy farmer who had given their workers the same ultimatum several weeks ago.

He urged anyone deciding against getting tested to do it responsibly by isolating until they felt better.

Anyone following suit would keep their actions secret because if it was discovered they did not report Covid and the virus spread around a rural community they would be "hung from the nearest lamppost".

However, he believed keeping infections a secret would be "very widespread" by farmers in the South.

An Otago sheep and beef farmer Southern Rural Life talked to recently said many farmers had stopped contact tracing due to the fear they visited somewhere which had been exposed to the virus and they would need to get tested and isolate and be unable to do farm work.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand South Island general manager John Ladley said it was really important farmers and their staff follow Covid-19 advice from the Ministry of Health including getting vaccinated and asking for a Covid-19 test if they felt unwell.

"Our farmers provide an essential service, and in order to protect our reputation and to continue providing that service, we need everyone to keep playing their part and protect the supply chain.

"We're also encouraging farmers to have a plan in case they or someone on their farm gets Covid-19 or is exposed to it.

"While many New Zealanders have been vaccinated and are getting a booster, it is inevitable there will be more Covid-19 cases in rural communities, and this increases the likelihood of positive cases occurring in primary sector businesses.

"It's vital everyone follows the appropriate protocols and protects our industry, which is essential to New Zealand's economy."

DairyNZ farm performance general manager Sharon Morrell said the vast majority of farmers were working to protect their team and community and were following Covid-19 guidance, including encouraging anyone on-farm who was sick to stay home and if they had Covid-19 symptoms to get tested.

"If someone on-farm tests positive for Covid, they will need to follow the guidance of a medical officer of health or case manager from their local DHB.

"Some dairy workers who are Covid positive or have been in contact with Covid positive staff may be able to keep working on-farm if they can do so without interaction with other staff.

"These issues would need to be discussed with the relevant DHB."

The impact of Omicron would be concerning many dairy farmers, she said.

Having a Covid-19 plan was a great idea so everyone on-farm knows what to do if someone tests positive.

Planning could help limit the spread of Covid-19 on-farm and within the community.

"One way we are already seeing some farmers plan ahead is by separating their teams into milking shifts.

"This restricts how many different people each team member is in contact with to help protect farm teams and the community."

Federated Farmers national board member and employment spokesman Chris Lewis said the organisation understood farmers were worried they might not be able to operate should they or their staff test positive for Covid-19, however, if staff were unwell and showing symptoms of Covid-19 they might need additional health support.

"Requesting that people not get tested is not the answer; put processes in place that minimise the risk of on-farm impact should someone contract the virus or become a close contact.

"We are working really hard for the farming industry to be defined as a critical workforce which would allow for close contacts to be able to continue to work if they are asymptomatic and test negative.

"Those who test positive for Covid-19 will need to follow conditions of isolation given by the medical officer of health.

"If you live on-farm, are still well and able to be 'contactless', you are likely to be able to continue to work."