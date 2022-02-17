Focus Live: Wellington Covid-19 convoy protest

A protester taking part in the occupation at Parliament says nothing's going to change until politicians come out and address the people.

Speaker Trevor Mallard released a statement yesterday, outlining the terms of engagement for MPs.

He said they will not speak with protesters until all illegally parked vehicles are cleared, tents are removed, and the intimidation towards Wellingtonians is stopped.

A protester in the camp this morning said that's not going to happen. She described the cars blocking roads around Parliament as "passive protest".

"We've blocked the roads to make a point. That's not violence, that's passive protest.

"Until the politicians come out and address the people that ain't gonna change. It's not a battle of the wills, it's not a chicken game.

"Politicians need to come and listen to the voice of the people."

The protest camp on Thursday night. Photo / George Heard

She said she was pro-vax and pro-choice but anti-mandate, and politicians needed to come out and hear their views for themselves.

She said the Government had made a new vulnerable society out of the already vulnerable with its vaccine mandates, and they couldn't just ignore that.

The woman said there was no sign of the protesters packing up after Mallard's ultimatum – instead, the protest was growing.

"This is spreading into streets all around the place. More streets are being blocked off because the country is coming."

Day 11 of the anti-mandate protest at Parliament. Photo / George Heard

Miles Marsden travelled up from Geraldine to take part in the protest and is also calling Mallard's request to move the vehicles 'stupid'.

"It's a silly idea that we should all go home first and then they'll talk. The minute we walk out of here, they'll just carry on as normal."

The retired 71-year-old used to own a Ford dealership, and has been away from home for ten days now.

He says he's "deeply concerned" with the way the Government's running the country.

"I want my grandkids to grow up in the beautiful New Zealand that I grew up in and have the opportunities that I had. It's not gonna happen while they're there."

Marsden says the journey to Wellington had been an emotional one for him, seeing the amount of support out there for the cause.

"The people out there that are backing us – if you'd seen the people on the side of the roads coming up from down the South Island, it was actually emotional there were that many."



"Stop thinking of us as a rabble. This morning they called us a mob – this is not a mob, this is a protest. I've met some brilliant people. Highly qualified people from all walks of life."

Marsden called on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to front.

"This could be solved in five minutes. She's the leader, if she's too scared to come out, why doesn't she put a message across the loud speakers for the crowd here to nominate six speakers to go in and discuss this with them."

The protester's village viewed from Parliament House's 3rd floor on day 10 of the anti-mandate protest and occupation at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Another protester at the camp today said he was fully vaccinated, but wanted to see an end to the vaccine mandates.

"I've just come to support the cause and call for an end to the mandates. Adding my five cents."

The man said he'd been at the protest for four or five days and was loving the vibe.

"The music, the people - I just met my mate from the Mount, we're just gas-bagging away about what's happening here."

"He's travelled a long way, I've just come from Newtown. So big ups to this guy for coming with his family," he said.

"The festivities, the vibe everyone is giving - it's nothing but love. What they're saying in there [Parliament] is not what's happening out here."

Earlier, a former defence minister said bringing in the military to deal with the protest at Parliament would do more harm than good.

Police have requested support from the Defence Force to tow illegally parked vehicles, but the Defence Force has yet to commit any specific support.

Former National MP Jonathan Coleman told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking there isn't much the Defence Force could actually do, and the implications could be significant.

"Yes they could tow vehicles but the Government's got to be very careful because pictures of New Zealand troops facing off with New Zealand citizens looks like West Belfast in the 1970's," he said.

"The Government's now got to a situation where they've got a replay of Bastion Point on one hand, and the alternative doesn't look pretty either."

Meanwhile, Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association (VUWSA) has launched a petition for protesters to give students back their campus before Trimester 1 starts on February 28.

"While VUWSA are firm advocates of the right to protest peacefully and believe in the importance of organising and speaking out - our students have a right to safely access their campus and education," the association said in a statement.

"There is no place for the harassment and intimidation which have been directed at students, staff and the public - this is not peaceful protesting.

"During a time of such Covid-19 crisis, it is important that our university community can utilise our facilities and the bus routes in this city safely."

The petition has attracted more than 2500 signatures in the 12 hours since it was released.