Positive steps at parliament protest, Covid spreads at children's hospital and tensions remain high in Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video/ NZ Herald

Deputy Leader of the House Michael Wood has issued a warning to colleagues offering support to protesters outside Parliament, saying a "river of filth" flows beneath the party atmosphere outside.

Wood spoke in the House yesterday on day nine of the protest, a day that saw prominent opposition politicians described those occupying Parliament grounds as "good people" and calling for the Government to engage with them.

Wood's call comes as video emerges of a notorious white supremacist offering his support for the protest and the Police Association warns that the protest is a "dog's breakfast" that could drag on for months.

"The words I say now I say with some precision and I say really carefully," Wood told the House yesterday.

"Because I think we need to take great care with this. Out the front of this place, there are people who I think we all feel for.

"There are some people who are confused, there are some people who are scared, there are some people who have been manipulated by an avalanche of misinformation. There are some people who have been hurt over the past couple of years and they're lashing out.

"We feel for those people. But underneath all of that, there is a river of filth. There is a river of violence and menace. There is a river of anti-Semitism. There is a river of Islamophobia. There is a river of threats to people who work in this place and our staff. Those are things that we should not in any way be condoning.

He said there was "a river of genuine fascism in parts of the event" and urged colleagues "to not give succour and comfort to an emergent and dangerous far-right movement."

Wood's speech came after his leader admonished Act Party Leader David Seymour for meeting with protest representatives.

Seymour said yesterday he had met some of the anti-mandate protesters' leadership, who were feeling like they were not being listened to.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she did not think it was responsible for Seymour to meet with protest representatives.

"I don't think it was a responsible thing to do for a party that champions law and order," she said.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon told TVNZ's Breakfast yesterday that there are "some really good people in there, but there's a real range of people and views in there as well."

One of those ranges of views is held by notorious white supremacist Phillip Arps, who has been seen inside the Picton camp which is occupied by protesters, many of whom are unable to cross Cook Strait on a vaccine-mandatory ferry service.

Arps faces court in Christchurch after he was arrested in Picton for threatening to kill and using offensive language, reportedly saying he was off to a "public execution".

That alleged threat - and his lengthy rap sheet - didn't stop him being interviewed by the Steve Bannon-funded Counterspin media.

"I've got a trial on Friday and I got another one next but I'll be back with some thoughts. Until the Government's abolished," Arps said.

"Excellent," came the response from Counterspin. "That's the way".

More than 20 protesters gathered outside Wellington's District Court this morning, ahead of many reappearing today for their trespass charges, but many were blocked from entering the court, which enforces Covid rules on vaccination and mask-wearing.

Defendants are been refused entry into the district court because they do not have masks or vaccination passes. Photo / George Heard

'Dog's breakfast'

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the protest was a "bit of a dog's breakfast" and the bad news was that he thought they would still be there in three months' time.

Cahill told Newstalk ZB the bunch of people sitting in tents on the Parliament's lawns weren't going to upset businesses and should be left there.

But he said the cars affecting businesses and other New Zealanders going about their daily lives needed to be moved.

His call comes as an estimated 450 vehicles remain on Wellington City's streets, blocking traffic and public transport.

Unofficial protest spokesman Leighton Baker earlier played down claims of threatening behaviour, telling Newstalk ZB the atmosphere was that of "a big family reunion".

Baker, who is also the former leader of the New Conservative Party, told ZB's Mike Hosking that the intent of the protest was getting New Zealand working together and said protesters wanted the Government to end all mandates, and said until this occurred, they would continue to see the protest grow.