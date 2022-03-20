March 20 2022 The number of new daily cases of Covid-19 has dipped sharply - but officials have reported another nine deaths. There are 12,020 new community cases to report today.

March 20 2022 The number of new daily cases of Covid-19 has dipped sharply - but officials have reported another nine deaths. There are 12,020 new community cases to report today.

Cabinet is to decide today on the future of the country's Covid-19 protection measures, including the use of vaccine passes and mandates.

A top Covid-19 expert warns while there is a case to scale them back once the Omicron peak passes, the Government needs to continue its cautious approach given the long tail of the outbreak, with smaller waves of cases and new variants on the horizon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said all Covid-19 protection measures, also including QR scanning and the traffic light framework, are being reviewed by Cabinet as the Omicron wave starts to plateau.

LISTEN LIVE TO NEWSTALK ZB

6am-9am: The Mike Hosking Breakfast

Those measures are regularly reviewed, however Ardern has said some major decisions around them are imminent and will be announced on Wednesday.

With the border reopening to vaccinated Australian visitors from April 13, National has been calling for vaccine passes to end on the same day, given the difficulty of enforcing them on international visitors.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Government spokesman said no decisions on a date for vaccine passes had been made yet.

National leader Christopher Luxon has called for the Government to immediately scrap vaccine passes for all but large, indoor events.

The party also wants to see all scanning requirements dropped immediately along with vaccine mandates for all young people aged under 18.

He also called for a move to a five-day isolation period for Covid-19 cases and their household contacts, down from seven days.

Act has been calling for those and vaccine mandates more broadly to end immediately.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said as the country got to the low point of the Omicron wave there would be a case to scale back the use of vaccine passes and mandates and other health protection measures.

As at Sunday, New Zealand's rolling seven-day average stood at 17,278 cases – the vast majority of them self-reported from rapid antigen tests – with officials increasingly optimistic the outbreak had peaked in Auckland.

While the Ministry of Health announced another 12,020 community cases - down from the 18,514 reported on Saturday - it warned weekend testing numbers were generally lower.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker. Photo / Supplied

The ministry said there was a "steady decline" in case numbers across Auckland while cases in other parts of the country continued to fluctuate.

Nine people died, with the total number of publicly-reported Covid related deaths has now reached 175, with a seven-day rolling average of nine.

Hospitalisations remained under 1000, and looked to be plateauing.

Baker said while the peak had likely passed about two weeks ago, given the lag in cases being reported, we were in for a "long tail" with potential for some smaller waves.

These risk factors meant getting rid of all Covid-19 protection measures risked a "yo-yo" in cases and putting extra pressure on an already-stretched health system.

While Australian cases peaked at more than 110,000 cases a day in January, and subsequently dropped to around 25,000 a day in February, numbers had since climbed again to more than 40,000 – partly on the back of the more transmissible BA.2 subtype.

Here, based on the Australian experience, Baker said there could be about 200-300 people in hospital with Covid-19 for the next few months.

"All of this is really a warning for the health system that it's going to be under pressure for many months."

The Government will be announcing changes this week to Covid-19 protection measures. Photo / Alex Robertson

Baker said this meant changes to protection measures needed to be strategic, and continue in areas where there was strong evidence for them to continue.

Alongside this, requirements for vaccine passes needed to be changed to include a booster dose.

While two doses and/or prior infection was shown to be effective at reducing transmissibility of Delta, it was less effective with Omicron.

People who had a booster dose though were less likely to be infected by Omicron and infect others.

A recent model found that, when compared with boosted people, unvaccinated people were 3.1 times more likely to infect others and 2.4 times more likely to be infected.

Baker said given the high-risk environments and interactions with vulnerable people there were arguments to maintain vaccine mandates in healthcare, aged-care and for first responders.

Vaccine passes could continue in some high-risk areas, but responsibility shifted to businesses, employers, such as event organisers, he said.

Meanwhile, in an interview reflecting on two years of the pandemic, Ardern has said she wished the Government could have "brought more people with us" on its response.

"I would have preferred that we would have been able to do that. How, I haven't quite landed on, because again the flipside was probably more generic restrictions affecting more people rather than targeted ones that affected a few.

"But I'll probably think about that for a long time."

Her comments come after a three-week-long protest at Parliament that culminated in some of the most violent confrontations between the public and police in the country's history.

Ardern said on the flipside to the pain and heartache caused by some of the Government's Covid-19 measures - border restrictions, preventing family from attending funerals, and job losses caused by vaccine mandates - were the lives saved.

"One of our critical advisers through this, who's from the science community, mentioned to me the other day that on their calculation, give or take possibly 5000 people have been saved by what we had done.

"So in those moments I think of that. Now those 5000 people, they don't know who they are. They don't know that it was them that has been potentially protected by these measures. But I just keep that in my mind. It's been hard, but the flipside would have been even more painful."