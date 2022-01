Workers being told to hunker down, house prices breach the million-dollar mark and a new twist in the Boris Johnson lockdown parties saga in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Workers being told to hunker down, house prices breach the million-dollar mark and a new twist in the Boris Johnson lockdown parties saga in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland wine bar and bistro is the latest high-risk location of interest to be added to the growing list.

A positive Covid case or cases were at the Stanley Avenue Wine Bar and Bistro in Milford on Thursday last week between 4.30pm and 11.15pm and on the Friday from 4.30pm to 12am on Saturday.

People who were at the location at the specified times are being asked by health officials to self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again on day five after potential exposure.

Two more Whangarei exposure sites were also added this morning - they include the Countdown in Regent and the Casablanca Motel.

Guests who stayed at the motel between 7am on Tuesday, January 25 to 9pm on Thursday, January 27 are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days, as are shoppers who were at the Countdown on Wednesday, January 26 between 8.15pm and 11.30pm.

Meanwhile, members of the public are being urged to continue to check the Ministry of Health's locations page; which saw a flurry of new places of interest added to the list yesterday.

A total of 24 sites connected to people with Covid-19 were posted throughout the day and included cafes, fastfood restaurants, airport terminals and food outlets within some of those airport terminals.

None of yesterday's locations were identified as being linked to confirmed or suspected Omicron cases.

The Auckland Airport domestic terminal was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Sunday, January 23. Photo / Peter Meecham

Last night's update

- Subway Auckland Airport domestic terminal: Sun, Jan 23, 7.10pm-7.20pm

- Kerikeri Airport terminal: Sun, Jan 23, 2.25pm-3pm

The latest locations added at 5pm yesterday indicated someone with Covid-19 was at the at Auckland Airport domestic airport on Sunday, January 23.

The infected person visited the Subway restaurant within the terminal between 7.10pm and 7.20pm that day.

On the same day, a person with Covid was at the Kerikeri Airport terminal between 2.25pm and 3pm.

Anyone who was at either site during the affected times is advised to monitor their health for 10 days after being exposed and to get a Covid test if any symptoms start to develop.

The last time any locations connected to suspected Omicron cases were reported on was on Friday, when several sites - including in Auckland - were identified.

Latest locations linked to suspected Omicron cases

- Queenstown Airport: Sat, Jan 22, 2.15pm-3pm

- Private event at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Eden Terrace, Auckland: Sat, Jan 22, 4pm-11pm (this is a close contact location)

- Sunglasses Style Auckland Central: Sun, Jan 23, 1.30pm-1.40pm

- Mitre 10 MEGA Mt Wellington, Auckland: Wed, Jan 19, 7.30am-12.30pm

- Foodcourt, Westfield Albany, Auckland: Thur, Jan 20, 11am-8pm

- Foodcourt, Westfield Albany, Auckland: Wed, Jan 19, 11am-6pm

- Fresho Mount Roskill, Auckland: Fri, Jan 21, 12pm-6pm

- Private event at Manukau Indian Association Diversity Centre, Auckland: Fri, Jan 21, 7pm-10pm

- True Woman's Fitness & Wellbeing, Papatoetoe: Mon, Jan 24, 6.15am-7.15am

- True Woman's Fitness & Wellbeing, Papatoetoe: Sun, Jan 23, 12.30pm-1.45pm

- Satya Chai Lounge, Sandringham, Auckland: Sun, Jan 23, 2.30pm-4pm

- CityFitness Fraser Cove, Tauranga: Tues, Jan 25, 10am-12pm (this is a close contact location)

- Krispy Kreme drive-thru, Manukau, Auckland: Sun, Jan 23, 2.30pm-2.45pm

- Gucci Auckland: Sun, Jan 23, 1.44pm-2pm

- Auckland Airport domestic terminal: Mon, Jan 24, 3pm-4pm

- Unichem Bairds Pharmacy, Otara, Auckland: Mon, Jan 24, 9.45pm-11pm

- ProHealth Pharmacy, Papatoetoe, Auckland: Mon, Jan 24, 11.29am-11.53am