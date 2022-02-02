Border reopening plans loom, severe weather continues to hammer parts of the South Island and the US makes moves in Eastern Europe in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Border reopening plans loom, severe weather continues to hammer parts of the South Island and the US makes moves in Eastern Europe in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Air New Zealand flight between Christchurch and Auckland is the latest high-risk location of interest to be added to the growing list.

Passengers seated in rows from 22 to 26 on flight NZ0566 from Christchurch to Auckland on Sunday between 6pm and 7.25pm are considered close contacts of a positive case and need to self-isolate immediately.

They also need to get a test immediately and then again on day five after potential exposure.

At midday today Secret Spot Hot Tubs in Rotorua and Liquor Barn in Lynmore were added as locations of interest.

The health advice was the same for these two new sites: Self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after potential exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay home until a negative result is received.

Earlier, an Auckland pool and leisure complex and another Air New Zealand flight were added to the list.

Anyone who visited Papatoetoe Centennial Pool and Leisure Centre on Saturday between 11.30am and 12.45pm is asked to self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again on day five after potential exposure.

The same goes for passengers seated in rows from seven to 11 on flight NZ8029 from Auckland to Napier on Thursday, January 27, 5.45pm-7pm.

A retail store, liquor store and accommodation were also listed in the update by the Ministry of Health at 11am.

The new sites include:

- Liquor Barn Lynmore, Rotorua: Saturday, January 29, 4.15pm-4.35pm

- The Newlands Arms, Wellington: Wednesday, January 26, 5pm-9.30pm and Thursday, January 27, 3pm-10pm

- The Inn Keeper of Johnsonville: Wednesday, January 26, 5pm-9.30pm and Thursday, January 27, 3pm-9.30pm.

- Z Hautapu Service Station, Cambridge: Saturday, January 29, 7.45am-5.15pm

- Briscoes, Kerikeri: Saturday, January 29, 11.15am-12.45pm

Papatoetoe Centennial Pool and Leisure Centre was listed today as a high-risk location of interest. Photo / Google Maps

Yesterday, a North Shore bowling alley and a Porirua restaurant were the latest high-risk locations to be added.

A positive Covid-19 case visited Denny's restaurant in Porirua on Monday morning between 9.15am and 10.50am, and another visited Zone Bowling and Time Zone in Wairau Park last Tuesday between 8pm and 9.15pm

Anyone at these locations must self-isolate and get tested.

Yesterday's updates at 5pm and 4pm

These new exposure sites were added in the early evening:

- Carl's Jr, Hastings: Friday, January 28, 9am-5pm

- BP Connect Geyser, Rotorua: Monday, January 31, 11.15am-11.20am

- Glenview Medical Centre, Hamilton: Friday, January 21, 1.45pm-3pm

- Hawke's Bay Airport, Napier: Wednesday, January 26, 5.45am-6.15am

The health advice was the same for all of these locations - self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after potential exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until a negative test result.

At 4pm, The Backyard Gastropub in Whatawhata was added as a high-risk location after a Covid-19 case visited on Thursday.

Diners who were at the restaurant at the specified time are asked to self-isolate, get tested immediately and again on day five after potential exposure.

Earlier, the same advice was given for passengers who travelled on a train from Ōtāhuhu train station to Panmure train station between 1.45pm and 1.55pm on Thursday, January 27.

Passengers are considered close contacts of a Covid case.