Defence Force personnel standing guard during a previous Anzac Day National Commemoration Service at Pukeahu War Memorial Park in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Defence chiefs have done an about-turn on their Anzac Day stance, which had banned active staff from marching in uniform in parades, but it will enforce a no-mix and a no after-match policy.

Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short told the Herald all active NZDF staff must stand ready to be deployed if called upon and must maintain health policy guidelines, meaning they must stay away from vulnerable war veterans.

Short said his original instructions for Anzac Day banned NZDF personnel from public Anzac Services. But a change of settings by the Government had allowed him to review his orders this week.

"The overriding aims of NZDF's approach to participation in Anzac Day this year, in the midst of the Covid Omicron outbreak, is the protection of the force to both protect the health of veterans and to continue to give the Government options to respond to emergencies and contingencies," Short said.

"The original instructions to personnel for Anzac Day did not allow NZDF personnel to attend public Anzac Services.

"However, the Government recently changed some public health settings, which prompted a review this week of the instructions.

"Changes from the review mean NZDF personnel can attend public Anzac Day services in uniform but must follow health protection protocols, including remaining masked at all times, not attending after-functions, and not marching in ad-hoc groups."

Short said camp and base commanders would also have more discretion in arranging formal representation at local Anzac Day services, including permitting formed units to march.

"At a national level senior, NZDF leaders will attend commemorations in Wellington and Auckland, and the NZDF will provide a degree of ceremonial support. At Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, this will include a military band, a catafalque guard and flag orderlies.

"Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short will lay a wreath on behalf of the NZDF," he said.

"The NZDF is focused on keeping a balance between maintaining an NZDF workforce that is fit to deploy, protecting vulnerable veterans (particularly from personnel who may be asymptomatic and unknowingly pass on the virus), and allowing us all to commemorate Anzac Day in a way that is close to normal.

"As always, the NZDF is committed to marking our National Day of Remembrance and paying our respects to our fallen. We will do so in a way that respects our vulnerable veterans, and also ensures we remain ready to serve when called."