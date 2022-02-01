Workers being told to hunker down, house prices breach the million-dollar mark and a new twist in the Boris Johnson lockdown parties saga in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Workers being told to hunker down, house prices breach the million-dollar mark and a new twist in the Boris Johnson lockdown parties saga in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A service station, a art gallery and a mini-putt in Hamilton are among the latest locations of interest to be added this afternoon by the Ministry of Health.

The new sites are:

- Z Hawera: Wed, Jan 16, 12.45pm-1pm

- Godzilla Clothing, Nelson: Tue, Jan 25, 11.07am-11.30am

- Sweet As Café, Nelson: Tue, Jan 25, 1.26pm-1.45pm

- Milton Street Sprig and Fern, Nelson: Mon, Jan 24, 6.43pm-7.40pm

- The Suter Art Gallery, Nelson: Tue, Jan 25, 2.26pm-2.50pm

- Lilliput Fun Zone Hamilton: Mon, Jan 24, 5.15pm-6.15pm

- Napier Intercity Bus Terminal: Fri, Jan 28, 1pm-1.50pm

The health advice for all of seven of these new events was the same: self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until a negative result is returned.

Earlier another Air New Zealand flight, a bus terminal and supermarkets were added to the list.

Passengers of NZ8193 that travelled between Wellington and Timaru on Friday last week between 9am and 10.30am are close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case.

The health advice is to self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again on day five after potential exposure.

The other 1pm update sites were:

- The Gisborne Intercity Bus terminal: Fri, Jan 28, 9.15am-9.45am

- Connor, Westfield Manukau: Fri, Jan 28, 1pm-9.30pm

- Timaru Airport: Fri, Jan 28, 10.30am-10.45am

- Pak'nSave Hawera: Wed, Jan 26, 2.11pm-2.41pm

- New World Kerikeri: Sat, Jan 29, 12.58pm-1.15pm

The health advice for all of these new events was the same: self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until a negative result is returned.

The Ministry of Health hasn't linked any of the latest locations of interest to Omicron cases, according to information on its website.

Earlier The Nelson Provincial Museum, Countdown Hamilton and Doughboys at Sylvia Park Markets in Mt Wellington were added to the list.

Health authorities had also updated previously released locations of interest and the public have been urged to regularly check the Ministry of Health's locations of interest webpage.

Meanwhile, a Mt Eden gym and Whangārei supermarket joined a North Shore wine bar and bistro as the latest high-risk locations of interest today.

Anyone who attended Jett's Gym, Eden Terrace, on January 27 between 8.45pm and 9.45pm is considered a close contact and must self-isolate and get tested.

Papatoetoe Centennial Pool and Leisure Centre has also popped up as a location of interest on Monday January 24 between 10am and noon.

A positive Covid case or cases were at the Stanley Avenue Wine Bar and Bistro in Milford on Thursday last week between 4.30pm and 11.15pm and on the Friday from 4.30pm to midnight on Saturday.

People who were there at the specified times are being asked by health officials to self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again on day five after potential exposure.

A number of Whangārei exposure sites have also been added this morning - they include Countdown Whangārei, Countdown in Regent, Casablanca Motel, Michael Hill Jewellers and The Fruit and Vege Warehouse.

Shoppers at Countdown Whangārei between 7.30pm and 8pm on Tuesday January 25 are considered close contacts and must self-isolate and get tested.

Guests at the motel between 7am on Tuesday January 25 to 9pm on Thursday, January 27 are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days, as are shoppers who were at Countdown on Wednesday January 26 between 8.15pm and 11.30pm.

Meanwhile, members of the public are being urged to continue to check the Ministry of Health's locations page, where a flurry of new places of interest were added yesterday.

A total of 24 sites connected to people with Covid-19 were posted throughout the day and included cafes, fastfood restaurants, airport terminals and food outlets at those terminals.

None of yesterday's locations were identified as being linked to confirmed or suspected Omicron cases.

The Auckland Airport domestic terminal was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Sunday, January 23. Photo / Peter Meecham

Last night's update

- Subway Auckland Airport domestic terminal: Sun, Jan 23, 7.10pm-7.20pm

- Kerikeri Airport terminal: Sun, Jan 23, 2.25pm-3pm

The latest locations added at 5pm yesterday indicated someone with Covid-19 was at the at Auckland Airport domestic airport on Sunday, January 23.

The infected person visited the Subway restaurant within the terminal between 7.10pm and 7.20pm that day.

On the same day, a person with Covid was at the Kerikeri Airport terminal between 2.25pm and 3pm.

Anyone who was at either site during the affected times is advised to monitor their health for 10 days after being exposed and to get a Covid test if any symptoms start to develop.

The last time any locations connected to suspected Omicron cases were reported on was on Friday, when several sites - including in Auckland - were identified.

Latest locations linked to suspected Omicron cases

- Queenstown Airport: Sat, Jan 22, 2.15pm-3pm

- Private event at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Eden Terrace, Auckland: Sat, Jan 22, 4pm-11pm (close contact location)

- Sunglasses Style Auckland Central: Sun, Jan 23, 1.30pm-1.40pm

- Mitre 10 Mega Mt Wellington, Auckland: Wed, Jan 19, 7.30am-12.30pm

- Foodcourt, Westfield Albany, Auckland: Thur, Jan 20, 11am-8pm

- Foodcourt, Westfield Albany, Auckland: Wed, Jan 19, 11am-6pm

- Fresho Mt Roskill, Auckland: Fri, Jan 21, 12pm-6pm

- Private event at Manukau Indian Association Diversity Centre, Auckland: Fri, Jan 21, 7pm-10pm

- True Woman's Fitness & Wellbeing, Papatoetoe: Mon, Jan 24, 6.15am-7.15am

- True Woman's Fitness & Wellbeing, Papatoetoe: Sun, Jan 23, 12.30pm-1.45pm

- Satya Chai Lounge, Sandringham, Auckland: Sun, Jan 23, 2.30pm-4pm

- CityFitness Fraser Cove, Tauranga: Tues, Jan 25, 10am-noon (a close contact location)

- Krispy Kreme drive-thru, Manukau, Auckland: Sun, Jan 23, 2.30pm-2.45pm

- Gucci Auckland: Sun, Jan 23, 1.44pm-2pm

- Auckland Airport domestic terminal: Mon, Jan 24, 3pm-4pm

- Unichem Bairds Pharmacy, Otara, Auckland: Mon, Jan 24, 9.45pm-11pm

- ProHealth Pharmacy, Papatoetoe, Auckland: Mon, Jan 24, 11.29am-11.53am