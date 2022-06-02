The Southern DHB says it's closing wards to protect vulnerable patients. Photo / ODT

All wards at Dunedin Hospital will be closed to visitors tonight due to an increased Covid-19 risk and pressure on capacity.

In a statement just before 4pm today, the Southern District Health Board said the wards would close from 6pm to protect vulnerable patients.

"We understand that this will be distressing for patients and their families, and we thank you for your patience and understanding.

"We appreciate you supporting our health care team to keep our community safe."

The DHB said visiting would be permitted on compassionate grounds and people should contact wards for further information.

Current visiting restrictions remain for all other areas, with patients to the Emergency Department and Outpatients allowed one support person (dependent on which area a patient is attending).

Patients are advised to contact maternity services and the children's ward for specific visitor information.

The DHB said an update would be provided when visitor restrictions ease.

There are 617 new Covid cases, two deaths and 32 people in hospitals in the Southern DHB area recorded today, the Ministry of Health said.