Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicrin outbreak: Positive wastewater result in Tairāwhiti

Quick Read
Covid 19: Omicron cases in Auckland, Palmerston North; NZ to move to red in outbreak, Jacinda Ardern rules out lockdowns.

Covid 19: Omicron cases in Auckland, Palmerston North; NZ to move to red in outbreak, Jacinda Ardern rules out lockdowns.

RNZ

By RNZ

A positive wastewater sample of Covid-19 has been detected in Tairāwhiti.

There are currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the region.

However, this result could mean there is someone with Covid-19 in the community.

Another sample was taken on Tuesday and results are expected today.

Read More

The region had three cases at the end of last year, but all have since recovered.

Tairāwhiti has the second lowest vaccination rate in the country, with 88 percent of the eligible population having had two doses.