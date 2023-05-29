Covid-19 numbers: 14,371 new cases, 49 deaths in past week

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 is now 2942.

By RNZ

There were 14,371 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Aotearoa in the week to midnight on Sunday, and a further 49 deaths attributed to the virus.

In addition, there were 248 cases in hospital at midnight Sunday, eight in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1982.

Last week 14,657 new cases were reported and further 43 deaths attributed to the virus.

Tokelau recorded four community cases of Covid-19 up to May 26. Its lockdown was scheduled to end on Sunday.