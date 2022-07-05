A medical assistance team will head to Niue on an NZ Defence Force C-130 Hercules tomorrow after the Niuean government requested New Zealand support. Photo / NZDF

A medical assistance team will head to Niue on an NZ Defence Force C-130 Hercules tomorrow after the Niuean government requested New Zealand support. Photo / NZDF

New Zealand is sending a medical team and supplies to Niue to help it respond to new cases of Covid-19.

The small island nation opened its borders for quarantine-free travel last week, with the first flight arriving on June 27. Positive cases were detected the next day as part of mandatory day-one testing for the passengers.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced that tomorrow, a New Zealand medical assistance team of doctors, nurses and logistics personnel will be deployed in a Royal New Zealand Air Force Hercules to support the Niuean health system.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) and additional rapid antigen tests are also being supplied to supplement Niue's existing stores.

"Niue has had considerable success in keeping out Covid-19. We know from our own experiences how challenging it is to deal with this virus," Mahuta said.

"Aotearoa New Zealand has provided support to Niue since the outset of the pandemic, including economic support, assistance for its vaccine programme, support from a principal health adviser, and advice across health and border policy settings."

In addition to the medical support, a team of five will also travel to Niue to provide medical planning and logistics expertise to help directly with the Niuean government's response.

A public health physician from the Polynesian Health Corridors and a laboratory technician from Pacific Pathology Training Centre are travelling to Niue today to add additional support to the effort.

So far, Niue has had a total of 20 positive cases including those brought over last week.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says that we know how challenging Covid response can be from our own experiences. Photo / Andrew Warner

Niue has about a 99 per cent double vaccination rate in people over five years. Mahuta said this will help provide a strong defence against the virus.

She also insists that Kiwis travelling to Niue also have an important role to play in the protection of their communities.

"All New Zealand-based travellers in Niue should follow local guidance and register their details with www.safetravel.govt.nz.

"Tourists and business travellers to Niue are required to have travel insurance to meet costs for medical treatment and travel delays. They must stay in place if isolated. We are committed to supporting Niue as it responds to this outbreak."