Covid-19: Ministry of Health officials will this afternoon provide Covid-19 update

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Getty

Ministry of Health officials will this afternoon reveal how many, if any, new cases of Covid-19 there are in New Zealand's managed isolation facilities.

They will also deliver an update on the number of tests were completed yesterday.

There were nine new cases yesterday, all in managed isolation.

That followed Friday's news that there were no new cases that day – the first no new cases day since October 19.

Eight of those announced on Saturday were what's considered to be active cases, which are contained, and the other was a historical case.

Of the eight, half were travelling separately, arrived on November 30 from the United States.

They have tested positive at routine day three testing. All have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Yesterday's update revealed that eleven previously reported cases have now recovered – that means New Zealand's total number of active cases Covid-19 is 59.

As New Zealand winds down for the summer break, the Ministry of Health is warning Kiwis not to become complacent.

"With the countdown on until Christmas, the ministry asks that anyone hosting a party for staff ensures that everyone who is attending is well," it said in a statement this week.

"If anyone who was planning to attend is unwell, please consider how you can include them in your celebrations via video call or other means that ensure they can take part while everyone is kept safe."

‌