Renewed concerns over our EDs, could cost of living pressures ease and tensions between the UK's new Finance Minister and Prime Minister in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Government has announced the removal of 11 public health measures from the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act but will retain the ability to establish isolation periods, mask-wearing and some traveller requirements.

These revoked powers include:

• Movement restrictions beyond self-isolation requirements e.g. localised or national "lockdowns"

• Managed isolation and quarantine

• Worker vaccine mandates

• Capacity/Gathering limits

• My Vaccine Pass

• Requirement to display QR codes

• Record keeping for contact tracing purposes

• New Zealand Traveller Declaration System

• Entry restrictions at the border

• Vaccination requirements for travellers

• Testing – for people in self-isolation or who would otherwise be required to self-isolate

The Government's epidemic notice will also be revoked, representing a shift from emergency arrangements to long-term management of the virus, acting Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

"Now, we can manage the virus with tools such as widened availability of anti-virals, without having to resort to the most restrictive measures."

The New Zealand traveller declaration for incoming travellers will no longer be required from Thursday.

Self-isolation for cases, household contacts and close contacts will be retained in the Act for current of future use, as will mask use.

For people travelling to New Zealand, the Government has retained the ability to implement mandatory mask use on inbound flights, pre-departure and/or post-arrival testing requirements and self-isolation/self-quarantine for those arriving from any country or just risk countries.

Travellers could also be required to provide travel history and contact information to support contact tracing, under the Act. It also allowed travellers to be prohibited from boarding a flight while Covid-positive or exhibiting symptoms.

It comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed there would be a "significant narrowing" of the Government's Covid-19 powers amid an update to the relevant legislation.

Ardern said only restrictions that were necessary for responding to the current pandemic climate would be retained in what she described as a "significant narrowing" of Government powers.

"Just like any civil defence emergency, even if we don't need them, we need to make sure we're still prepared so we will be narrowing but looking at what do we need to keep on the shelf."

Asked whether mandates were still on the table, Ardern said she would wait until the details were announced later today but repeated how any change would be proportionate to what the country was facing regarding Covid-19.

She referenced how the expected rise in cases before the end of the year was being realised and how it was important protective measures were still in place.

"I think people understand that one of the most significant things you can do to prevent dramatic escalation in case numbers is just making sure people with Covid stay home."

Ardern said similar legislation to that of civil defence should be considered when thinking about how to address future pandemics.

"It's very much a matter though of making sure we continue to be prepared for Covid while we work on what a general epidemic legislative framework would look like."