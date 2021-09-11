Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 immigration headache: South African family ditch New Zealand dream after pandemic delays residency hopes

5 minutes to read
Deon and Lee-Ann van Elst emigrated to New Zealand from South Africa two years ago because they thought there would be more opportunities for daughter Brigita, 9. Photo / Supplied

Deon and Lee-Ann van Elst emigrated to New Zealand from South Africa two years ago because they thought there would be more opportunities for daughter Brigita, 9. Photo / Supplied

Cherie Howie
By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

STAY IN THE KNOW. SIGN UP TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE.

A South African family are giving up on their dream of a new life in New Zealand after Covid-19 dashed their hopes of quickly gaining residency in their adopted country.

Deon and Lee-Ann van Elst

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.