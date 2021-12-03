Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Whanganui hits 80% fully vaccinated

Whanganui DHB has hit 80 per cent full vaccination, as the region moves into the red level of the traffic light system. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui DHB has hit 80 per cent full vaccination, as the region moves into the red level of the traffic light system. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui DHB has hit 80 per cent full vaccination as the region settles into the new traffic light system.

The DHB hit the milestone on Friday, with a total of 45,824 people now fully vaccinated. Whanganui DHB has an eligible population of 57,247.

However, the 80 per cent figure is the fifth-lowest rate of full vaccination of all 20 DHBs in the country, sitting equal with Lakes DHB and the West Coast.

The milestone is also a fair distance from the Government-mandated target of 90 per cent full vaccination, which has been achieved by three DHBs in the country already.

A total of 15 DHBs have hit the 90 per cent target for partial vaccination.

To reach 90 per cent full vaccination, the DHB has to deliver another 5698 doses.

Meanwhile, a total of 88 per cent of the DHB population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 8 per cent, or 4610 people, yet to receive their second.

Just 1088 first doses are required for 90 per cent of the population to be fully protected.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said it was disappointing the region had fallen back, after having a nationwide lead for a number of weeks earlier this year.

"We were one of the best vaccinated in the country just two or three months ago, and that's down to the effectiveness on the DHB," McDouall said.

"It has been disappointing we're now lagging, but again, 88 per cent first dose is still pretty good."

McDouall said it was an inevitability that the virus would arrive in the city at some point in the coming weeks, and it was important residents were protected.

"My advice is just to go out and get it; keep yourselves and the community safe."