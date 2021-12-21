Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Wellington scare - new locations of interest in Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt, Naenae

Reopening delays foil tens of thousands of travellers' plans, Far North fire burns on, and a former judge takes aim at Team NZ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Reopening delays foil tens of thousands of travellers' plans, Far North fire burns on, and a former judge takes aim at Team NZ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are fears there is a Covid case in the Wellington region, with stores in Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt and Naenae today identified as locations of interest.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry said he understood the new locations of interest would be unnerving for people, especially for those finishing their Christmas shopping.

"It's clear we have Covid in our community in Lower Hutt and that will be unsettling for a lot of people, but we are prepared for this and have worked really hard to get high vaccinations rates across the Hutt Valley.

"People need to continue scanning in, follow guidelines and it's important that we are here for each other."

Barry expected the Ministry of Health to issue more information on the situation later today.

PAK'nSAVE Lower Hutt is a location of interest. Photo / Google Maps

The Ministry of Health has today released several Covid locations of interest in Upper and Lower Hutt, and is urging anyone who has been at a location on the same day and time as a positive case to monitor themselves for symptoms for 10 days.

If symptoms do begin to show, they should immediately seek a test and isolate until a negative result is returned.

The full list of locations are:

Upper Hutt

- Minimart Trentham between 11.10am and 11.20 on Sunday 19 December

Lower Hutt:

- Naenae Four Square between 7.50 pm and 8.05 pm on Saturday 18 December

- Pak n Save Lower Hutt between 8.45 am and 9.35 am on Monday 20 December

- Warehouse Stationary Lower Hutt between 11.15 am and 11.30 am on Monday 20 December - Fuda Bakery between 8.55 am and 9.10 am on Tuesday 21 December.

Since the Auckland border opened, they are the first locations of interest in the Wellington region.

Wellington has not recorded a case of Covid-19 since November 19 when a weak positive case was detected in a double vaccinated man.

Lower Hutt-based National list MP Chris Bishop said he thought people would be a little bit nervous.

"But my message would just be to follow public health advice, monitor locations of interests, scan in, and wear masks.



"Also, if you haven't been vaccinated yet go and get your first, second, or third shot- that's going to be really important over summer."

Time to make ‘two shots for summer’ into ‘three shots over summer’. Need to ramp up the booster advertising asap. — Christopher GET BOOSTED Bishop (@cjsbishop) December 21, 2021

There has been controvery in Upper Hutt because the city council has decided to stick with its decision to not require vaccine passes for entry to council facilities.

The decision was reviewed after initial opposition from some members of the public earlier in the month.

Upper Hutt City Council is in the heart of Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins' Remutaka electorate.

Council chief executive Peter Kelly has said the council's position could change and it would continue to monitor the risk.

"While we have received messages of support over the past two weeks, we have also heard messages of concern from staff, elected officials and members of the community," Kelly said.

"We have factored that into our risk-based approach so that if the risk changes, our settings will also change."

Vaccine passes would not be required for the local library, council civic centre or the H2O Xtream Aquatic Centre.

The exception was the council's art exhibition facility Whirinaki Whare Taonga.