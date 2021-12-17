Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Wellington doctor claims hospital already pushed to capacity limit

The doctor is concerned there isn't enough capacity. Photo / 123rf

A Wellington doctor is warning the Government that hospitals may not cope with Covid-19 surges as they are already stretched beyond capacity as it is.

Daily community cases in the current Delta outbreak continued to hover under 100, with 76 infections recorded yesterday and 91 on Thursday.

Three of yesterday's new cases were on the same flight as New Zealand's first Omicron case, who tested positive at a Christchurch managed isolation facility.

Meanwhile, 51 infected people were in hospital across New Zealand, with five people in intensive care or high dependency units. The average age of those in hospital was 53, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement released yesterday.

The doctor, who the Herald has agreed not to name, said recently Wellington Hospital was operating at 100 per cent capacity, and 35 patients were left waiting in ED, including in corridors, for admission.

While they had witnessed problems at Wellington Hospital, they said it was not unique in any way, shape or form, as hospitals were all running slightly less than empty throughout the country.

"This facile sort of thing from Andrew Little sort of saying, we'll throw some money at ICU and suddenly it will all be better, I mean it just isn't possible because there's both the physical capacity. I mean an ICU bed is actually the least important part of it.

"It's actually about if you don't have the level of medical nursing and medical skill wrapped around that bed, it's not an ICU bed, it's just a bed with some extra pipes attached."

Little, who is the Minister of Health, unveiled more than half a billion dollars for hospital improvements from the Government's pandemic war chest, including $100m in capital spending and $544m in operating costs, including staffing to prepare for widespread Covid next year.

Yesterday, there are 76 new cases of Covid-19 in the community - including three that were on the same flight as NZ's first Omicron case. This brought the total number of active cases to

Of those, 47 infected people were in Auckland, 15 were in Waikato, 10 were in Bay of Plenty, one was in Lakes and three were in Taranaki.

The Wellington doctor wrote to Little previously stating that major surgeries were routinely put on hold or cancelled on the day due to lack of capacity in ICU or the general hospital.

"Sometimes ICU patients stay in a bed [there] as there isn't a ward bed to send the patient. Conversely sometimes patients need to be pushed out early. These factors are dangerous, cruel and wasteful," they wrote.

As time went on patients were getting more and more frail and less fit for surgery as a result, the doctor told the Herald.

"I suspect there's a whole raft of operations, and what happens is the so called threshold keeps getting tinkered [with]. Not on the importance of care to the patients, but on the facility to provide so it's just playing numbers. So people [are] left on a waiting list, which then gets the hospital further penalised for money, so it just actually makes the problem worse."

In the email to Little, the doctor said the "parlous" state of affairs was without the pressure of Covid, which could leave patients in beds for weeks to months.

"The 'potential bed' to cope with this do not exist. The staff for them to exist do not exist. The hospital is already grossly under staffed. Nurses are already stressed and burnt out," they wrote to the Minister.

In a statement, Little said he receives information about hospital utilisation from the Ministry of Health which gets its information from the DHBs.

"Rather than a single member of staff. I have not seen the figures referred to in your question."

Little said in order to improve capacity for ICUs and put in place infection prevention and control measures to assure other parts of a hospital are not jeopardised by treatment of Covid patients, it typically takes investment.

"Part of the investment announced today [Thursday] includes funding for additional operating costs such as staffing."

A spokesperson for Little told the Herald the doctor's email, which was sent on November 26, had been received and they could expect a response in due course.

In New Zealand, most Covid cases would be handled at home, and with high vaccination levels, only 5 per cent or even less might need hospital level care.

However, ICU capacity is a concern, given New Zealand's per capita capacity is low compared to other OECD countries.

The new funding seeks to help address this.

Across the country the newly announced funding will add 75 inpatient beds, 23 new intensive care unit (ICU) and high dependency (HDU) beds, eight temporary bed conversions to ICU, and 355 beds will converted to isolation or negative-pressure environments.

The minister previously claimed roughly 1400 nurses were being trained to work in ICU or HDU environments to support ICU nurses if required.

Little said yesterday that through the pandemic there had never been more than 11 Covid-19 patients in ICU at any one time.

Right now, the doctor said the situation wasn't just hard, it was "impossible".

And they said the problem isn't just related to spaces in ED, it's whether people can be moved out of ED when they need hospital care on specific wards.

"If there's nowhere to go, then these people end up sitting in ED and that just further clogs the place up."

Each day, they claimed, it was like playing musical chairs trying to find space for some patients.

"We'll sometimes end up waiting until 10 or 11 o'clock in the morning to be told whether or not we can actually go ahead [with a surgery], which again is a waste of half a day's operating, and then if you waste half a day it inevitably means whatever was in the second half of the waiting list won't get done."

Capital and Coast, and Hutt Valley DHB service provider director Joy Farley said as a tertiary provider serving the lower North and upper South Islands, Wellington Regional Hospital regularly operates at high occupancy.

"We recognise that increasing demand puts pressure on our staff, hospitals, and affects patients – however these challenges are not unique to our region and are experienced by other DHBs. It is well-documented that we need additional bed spaces to improve patient flow and to help us meet demand."

Farley said there were also well-documented immediate-term measures that they have implemented – such as early supported discharge and management of patients at home.

Like other DHBs, Farley said they know the emergence of Covid-19 cases in the community is a constant possibility and their Covid-19 resilience planning across the two DHBs is therefore ongoing.

"Our planning and enhancement works – along with our existing measures – mean that we are confident that we are equipped to manage cases that may arise, and people can be confident that our regional health service remains safe and will continue to be so into the future."

The Wellington doctor claimed attempts at cost-saving had resulted in an increase in gross inefficiency that results in patients waiting for days or weeks for the treatment they need.

Typically, they said those that are in ICU with Covid are there for a longer time than other patients, which they warned could block a bed that could have been used for "30, 60 patients".

While they said New Zealand was in an "enormously" better place than our overseas counterparts, they were worried staff burnout could happen here if hospitals see similar issues.

Legally, they also said doctors were vulnerable, as they are able to be held culpable for any patient harm as they knowingly work there.

"To work in a system that is flawed and hazardous and overstretched, we all do it, because it's better to do the best for a patient within what's there, rather than say I'll protect myself instead. So we sort of take that risk instead."

They told the Herald the situation was pretty critical, there were delays in surgeries and compromised capacity.

"Even if we a wonderful Covid circumstance, if we've got no spare capacity, whatever capacity gets taken is going to be at the cost of people [surgeries] not being done."