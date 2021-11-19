Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Wellington and Selwyn reach 90 per cent full vaccination

Three places in New Zealand have now surpassed 90 per cent full vaccination against Covid-19. Photo / NZH

Three places in New Zealand have now surpassed 90 per cent full vaccination against Covid-19. Photo / NZH

Three regions in New Zealand have now surpassed 90 per cent double vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Selwyn District in Canterbury (90.2 per cent) and Wellington (90 per cent) have both marked the achievement, Ministry of Health data shows.

‌

They closely followed Queenstown-Lakes, which won the Herald Top Towns initiative when it reached 90 per cent on Wednesday.

A final surge over the past few days appears to have nudged them above 90 per cent, with Selwyn and Wellington increasing by 1 and 0.7 per cent respectively since Wednesday.

And Dunedin needs just 2 more per cent until it reaches the target after leading the way for several weeks earlier in the vaccine roll-out.

Auckland needs just 3.2 per cent and Central Otago 4.6 per cent.

Kawerau is currently sitting in the lowest spot, with 61.9 per cent of people fully vaccinated.

The Herald has been regularly publishing the proportion of people partially and fully vaccinated across all 66 New Zealand territorial authorities since the start of October.

It follows the release of the vaccine pass on Wednesday.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said it came under early pressure when a large number of people across the country attempted to get their pass straight away.

"The number of people attempting to get a pass caused some of the automated controls for restricting access to kick in.

"These controls are designed to prevent the site being taken down in the event of a denial-of-service attack," they said.

They said the site is now working well and by midnight, around 200,000 passes had been processed.

"People unable to log in to My Covid Record are asked to please be patient – My Vaccine Pass will not be needed until we move to the Covid-19 Protection Framework."