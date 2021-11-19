Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Waikato and Tauranga locations of interest added

A number of new locations today are in or near Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Various locations of interest linked to Covid-19 cases in Waikato and Tauranga have been released today.

The latest locations added were all around the Tauranga area - Caltex in Welcome Bay, Your Pharmacy in Mt Maunganui and Bethlehem Pharmacy in Bethlehem.

The remaining locations were spread across Tokoroa, Matamata, Bethlehem, Hamilton, Mt Maunganui and Te Puna.

New locations

• KFC Tokoroa. Monday, November 15, 12.54pm-1.05pm

• Ronnies Cafe & Bakery, Matamata. Wednesday, November 17, 7.12am-7.20am

• Countdown Bethlehem. Tuesday, November 9, 3.05pm-4.50pm

• The Doctors Bayfair. Wednesday, November 10, 9.15am-6.00pm

• The Doctors Bayfair. Thursday, November 11, 9.15am-3pm

• BP Connect, Te Puna. Friday, November 12, 8.15am-9.30am

• Furnace Steakhouse, Hamilton. Wednesday, November 17, 7.15pm-9.45pm

• Bethlehem Pharmacy. Tuesday, November 9, 3.30pm-5.15pm

• Your Pharmacy, Mt Maunganui. Thursday, November 11, 12.30pm-2pm

• Caltex Welcome Bay. Thursday, November 18, 4pm-5.30pm

New times

• Pak'nSave Whitiora. Wednesday, November 17, 9.30am -11.30am

• Countdown Otorohanga. Wednesday, November 17, 10.07am-11.45am

• Christchurch Airport. Saturday, November 13, 2.30pm-3.15pm

It comes as the Auckland District Health Board reached the 90 per cent full vaccination target for its residents.

The DHB, which has partially vaccinated 95 per cent of its people, today hit the milestone which has been lauded as the point at which New Zealand can significantly relax its public health measures.

The city enters its 95th day of lockdown in either alert level 3 or 4.

Three regions in New Zealand have now surpassed 90 per cent double vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Selwyn District in Canterbury (90.2 per cent) and Wellington (90 per cent) both marked the achievement today, Ministry of Health data shows.

Queenstown-Lakes reached 90 per cent on Wednesday, winning the Herald Top Towns initiative.

In 10 days, Cabinet will likely confirm Auckland's move to the new Covid-19 Protection Framework - the traffic light system - in which high vaccination levels enable further social freedoms.

On December 15, fully vaccinated Aucklanders - or those who test negative for Covid-19 72 hours before travel - will be able to leave the city to spend Christmas with loved ones.