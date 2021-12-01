Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Two Nelson schools closed after staff test positive

There were 146 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today on the eve of New Zealand moving to the new traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

Two Nelson schools will close tomorrow after staff members returned a positive Covid-19 test result.

In a post to Facebook, Enner Glynn School Board chair Lisa Charles said a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 today and was infectious while at school on Monday.

"We are now required to undertake a contact tracing process to determine close contacts with this staff member."

Charles said they will be in touch with families tomorrow to let them know what level of contact their child has had with this case.

Broadgreen Intermediate will also be closed after a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a post to Facebook, principal Pete Mitchener said the staff member was infectious from November 23 and was at school.

"A number of people are possibly 'close contacts' and we will need to get tested immediately and self-isolate at home."

Mitchener said families will be told if their child is considered a close contact.

Today there were 146 new cases. The new case in Nelson is in addition to yesterday's three but added to the tally today, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The first case in Nelson was someone who had symptoms for a "wee while", so there was a period of time that they were infectious in the community.

Genome sequencing will determine how they got infected. There was another person not associated with the first case - from yesterday - who wasn't linked and they were following that up. That person had workplace and household contacts that were isolating.

Seido Karate, in Blenheim, has also confirmed it will be closed tomorrow after a close contact visited its Dojo on Friday.

A student that was at the Nelson Dojo for a period of time on Friday, Saturday and Monday has been identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

"Twelve Blenheim students were at the grading in Nelson on Saturday, so as a precaution we have been advised to close the Dojo until the tests results are back."