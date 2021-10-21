Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Traveller to Hawke's Bay who later tested positive a 'low risk case', Napier mayor says

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it’s a matter of when, not if NZ hits 90% vaccinated and what lies ahead for borders, future lockdowns and Covid treatments. Video / Mark Mitchell

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise and Kmart Napier have assured locals that a traveller who later tested positive for Covid-19 is a "low risk" for the city because they obeyed Level 2 guidelines.

Kmart was on Thursday evening identified as a location of interest after a Covid-infected traveller from Waikato visited on Friday, October 15.

The case, announced at Thursday's 1pm press conference, was a person who had an exemption to travel to Napier.

They then returned a positive test once they returned to Waikato.

No further locations of interest in the region have been shared.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise told RNZ's Susie Ferguson on Morning Report they had been assured by the Hawke's Bay District Health Board that it was a "very low-risk case".

"There is the location of interest, the person in question did obey all the alert level guidelines. "

She said while no one likes to hear there has been a positive person in their community, local authorities had been preparing for the eventuality.

"We know our DHB has been working very hard over the recent period.

"Ultimately with this Delta strain we all know there's a likelihood this will end up in our community and the DHB has been working really hard to prepare for that."

Testing stations around the region were "all set up and ready to go" over the next few days, and Wise also hoped to see increased turnouts at vaccination clinics over the weekend.

"We're also pumping up the vaccination clinics over the weekend.

"This may go and also prompt some people to get their vaccinations done."

She urged people to go and get tested if they were at the location during the stated times, especially if experiencing any symptoms.

If you were at Kmart last Friday between 3:53 pm and 5:13 pm the advice is:

- Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

- If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

In a letter addressed to staff and their families, Kmart also advised it considered the case to present a "low risk", adding "no further action was required".

The customer signed into the store and was wearing a mask. They displayed no symptoms during the visit, the letter stated.

Staff were asked to isolate at home if they began to experience any symptoms and to get a Covid-19 test.

Two of the person's close contacts in Hawke's Bay returned negative day 6 tests this afternoon.

One of the close contacts lives in Napier and the other in Wairoa but was visiting Napier on the Friday the traveller was in the city.

The two contacts would also have a day 12 test next Wednesday, a Ministry of Health spokesman said.

It has so far declined to share the vaccination status of the Covid-positive case, citing privacy.

The ministry has also been approached for further comment about why an exemption was approved, and whether exemptions to travel are allowed for those who have not been vaccinated.