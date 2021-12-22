Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Today's numbers - virus detected in the capital; new Omicron cases at border

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

As more Omicron cases come knocking on New Zealand's door, Kiwis across the country will be keeping a close eye on Covid updates with just two more sleeps until Christmas.

The Ministry of Health will be releasing a statement at 1pm today with the latest Covid figures.

Yesterday, there were 56 community cases reported nationwide and six people infected with the highly infectious Omicron variant were detected at the border. This brought the total number of international arrivals with Omicron to 28.

A person who tested positive for Covid in Wellington was also reported yesterday, sending shock waves across the region.

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry said he understood the new locations of interest would be unnerving for people, especially for those finishing their Christmas shopping.

"It's clear we have Covid in our community in Lower Hutt and that will be unsettling for a lot of people, but we are prepared for this and have worked really hard to get high vaccination rates across Hutt Valley."

The person was self-isolating, and interviews had identified a small number of household contacts, who were also isolating and with testing arranged for them.

Stores in Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt and Naenae were the first locations of interest to be announced in the Wellington region since the Auckland border opened.

Meanwhile, the recent New Zealand returnee who self-discharged from Auckland's Middlemore Hospital on Monday, along with their child, has voluntarily returned to an MIQ facility.

Of the 56 community cases reported yesterday, 33 were in Auckland, six were in Waikato, 11 were in the Bay of Plenty, four were in Lakes, one was in Taranaki and one was in Hutt Valley.

There were 51 people in hospital, seven were in ICU, as of yesterday.

The average age of those hospitalisations was 50.

As the festive season kicks in, the race to get as many New Zealanders vaccinated continues.

There were 20,328 total vaccine doses administered on Tuesday, including 1860 first doses and 6273 second doses. As of yesterday, 94 per cent of New Zealand's eligible population had received at least their first-dose and 90 per cent were double-dosed.