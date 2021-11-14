Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Today's Covid cases as virus spreads across North Island

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

The North Island is on tenterhooks, awaiting word on whether Covid infections have spread further in the past 24 hours after a record number of 207 new daily cases were announced yesterday.

The Ministry of Health is set to reveal today's cases in a statement at 1pm.

Delta is starting to spread across the island with confirmed cases in Taupō, Rotorua and Tararua districts emerging at the weekend.

There was also Covid detected in the wastewater in Bay of Plenty on Saturday night, however health officials believe it could be a recently recovered case shedding the virus.

It comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to front media at 4pm today in relation to any possible change to Waikato's alert level setting and an announcement on vaccination booster shots.

Meanwhile, a major change in MIQ has taken place, with the length of time international arrivals to New Zealand must spend in managed isolation now halved from 14 days to seven, followed by self-isolation until a negative day 9 test is received.

Joint head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King called the shortened stay a significant milestone in reconnecting the country with the world.

"MIQ has served New Zealand well, helping to bring over 190,000 people home. Since the very beginnings of MIQ, change has been a constant. This is the next stage of evolution for us.

"Yesterday was a really big day for the staff in our facilities, it was among the biggest changes we have put into place since MIQ began. Approximately 2500 people between day 7 and day 14 of their MIQ stay were eligible to leave – about eight times more than we would normally see depart each day."

Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said the public health risk of the shortened MIQ stay was low.

"With most people returning now reporting being fully vaccinated, the risk profile of international arrivals has changed. They're now considered at low risk of spreading Covid-19 and positive cases are mostly picked up within seven days of arriving in MIQ," McElnay said.

"As well as having a pre-departure test, international arrivals will be tested in MIQ on day 0/1, day 3, and day 5/6. They will also get a PCR test on day 9 of their self-isolation and must stay in self-isolation until a negative result comes back. This is compulsory and will be tracked through an automated system," McElnay said.

On top of yesterday's the record 207 cases, health officials confirmed the death of an Edmonton Meadows Care Home resident in North Shore Hospital.

The woman was aged in her 90s and as well as contracting Covid-19, had a number of underlying health conditions, according to officials.

There were 90 people in hospital with Covid yesterday, seven of whom were in an intensive care or high-dependency unit.

The average age of those in hospital is 50.

After seven new cases across Waikato yesterday Ōtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter this morning said there were some "rather unwell people" getting tested at the weekend but he hoped it wouldn't affect the district's case numbers.

Of Waikato's cases, three were from Hamilton and two from Te Kuiti, with one each from Ōtorohanga and Ngāruawāhia.

Meanwhile 12 police staff are self-isolating after coming into contact with two people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Rotorua.

Two people in the Lakes District Health Board area had tested positive for the virus after a person sought care at Rotorua Hospital for a non-Covid health matter - and then returned a positive test result.

There were no new cases in Taranaki yesterday, but testing continued.