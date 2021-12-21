Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases revealed as Covid suspected in Wellington region

Reopening delays foil tens of thousands of travellers' plans, Far North fire burns on, and a former judge takes aim at Team NZ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Reopening delays foil tens of thousands of travellers' plans, Far North fire burns on, and a former judge takes aim at Team NZ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health is set to release the latest Covid-19 case details as the virus is suspected to have returned to the Wellington region.

It comes as the Ministry prepares to release full Covid-19 case details in its 1pm update.

Yesterday there were just 28 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and no new Omicron cases, meaning the country's total remains at 22.

All of those cases are in managed isolation with the exception of one case who has now recovered and been released as they are no longer infectious.

After the ministry released its Covid-19 details yesterday, Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed a number of changes that would impact managed isolation, the border and 5-11 year olds.

The young age group will now be able to get vaccinated, with their parents' permission, from January 17, while the proposed re-opening of the border on the same day has been pushed out until the end of February.

That's meant at least 27,000 people have their travel plans overturned with the extension, labelled soul-crushing by the tourism sector, and sad but necessary by others.

Anyone staying in MIQ will also have their stay extended from seven to 10 days in light of the Omicron strain of Covid currently ravaging other parts of the world, including Australia and United Kingdom.

Otago University professor of public health Michael Baker told RNZ one other measure should be considered: limiting or even halting arrivals from certain countries with high rates of Omicron.

"We should look at the [positive case] numbers coming in every day... [if] we're getting potentially 10 or 20 travellers a day coming from some countries or regions, that would just swamp our MIQ system, so we've got to do something to turn that tap down."

Omicron is widely thought to be a very fast-spreading variant but there is no consensus yet on its severity.

The availability of booster shots was also brought forward, from six months to four, and more than 80 per cent of vaccinated people will be eligible for the third shot by the end of February.

Hipkins said this to ensure protection in the lead up to the winter season.

Meanwhile, the ministry will today reveal how much closer several DHBs are to becoming fully vaccinated.

Just four more Māori need to get their first dose in the Wairarapa DHB area to reach 90 per cent first-dosed.

Southern DHB has 42 doses to go and Waitemata another 225 doses to reach 90 per cent of eligible Māori with their first dose.

Five other DHBs have already reached this mark - and two DHBs are approaching 90 per cent of the eligible Māori population being double-jabbed.

Auckland DHB needs 1118 more doses and Capital and Coast needs 1154 to reach that milestone for Māori.

And mid-Central DHB has just six doses to go to reach 90 per cent of eligible Pacific peoples fully vaccinated, while Canterbury needs just 10 more and Waikato needs 108.

The Pacific population is already 90 per cent double-dosed in nine other DHBs.