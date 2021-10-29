Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases as Christchurch braces for any news of more infections

At least four million people under harsh new lockdown measures as the country battles a new outbreak. Video / Mediacorp

Christchurch residents are bracing for news of whether there are further community cases today as people in Waikato line-up to get tested after a new case emerged in Kāwhia.

Meanwhile, the number of daily unlinked cases in Auckland continue to remain high.

The Ministry of Health will issue a statement detailing today's new community cases at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 83 new cases in Auckland, four in Waikato and two in Christchurch.

It was revealed two people in Christchurch tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, including a truck driver who carried out deliveries over four days of their infectious period. The other person had traveled to Auckland for childcare permitted under the current restrictions.

There have so far been nine close contacts identified in three houses - all are now isolating. If the virus spreads, experts are warning the area could move into a higher alert level.

More than 3,000 Covid-19 swabs were carried out at our testing sites and via general practice teams across the Canterbury community.

"To respond to this demand Canterbury DHB has increased capacity at our testing centres with additional staff brought on board. Operating hours at our testing centres are also being extended where possible, with Orchard Road staying open late last night," Dr Helen Skinner of Canterbury DHB said.

Christchurch residents are being told to monitor for symptoms and regularly check the Ministry's locations of interest page.

There are 13 locations of interest spread across Christchurch, including a supermarket, takeaway outlets and multiple dairies.

No new locations of interest have been added to the list this morning, which currently has 389 events involving 271 locations.

A truck driver in Christchurch is one of two people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the city. Photo / George Heard

SkyCity bans those without Covid jab

SkyCity Entertainment Group will ban non-vaccinated people from its hotels, bars, restaurant and casinos, its chief indicating the company is taking the lead in the hospitality sector.

Chief executive Michael Ahearne said entry to all New Zealand sites would soon require a vaccination certificate.

Once the Government makes available the new Covid vaccination certificates, SkyCity will demand to see them before letting people in.

That means non-vaccinated won't soon be able to get into the SkyTower, SkyCity hotels, bars, restaurants and casino properties in Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown.

The business employs around 2900 people and tens of thousands of people annually visit its properties which include The Depot on Federal St and the popular tower.

Case in Kāwhia

Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter confirmed this morning a positive case was detected in Kāwhia yesterday, making it the fourth case in the Ōtorohanga district this week.

"The person and a close contact of that individual were visiting Kāwhia until Tuesday this week and are now in isolation outside of the Kāwhia area," said Baxter.

A pop-up testing centre has been set up in Kāwhia today.

Of the 83 new cases in Auckland yesterday, 50 remained unlinked to the current Delta outbreak.

"Auckland public health officials continue to urge residents in Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Manurewa and Henderson to get tested as soon as possible if they have even very mild symptoms that might be Covid-19, even if they are fully vaccinated," the Ministry said.

"This testing will help to provide assurance that any undetected spread of Covid-19 in these communities is identified as quickly as possible."

Seventy-two percent of those eligible for the Pfizer vaccine across the country have received both doses, and 87 percent have received one dose.

In Auckland 78 percent of the eligible population have had both jabs and 91 percent have had one.

Otago University microbiologist James Ussher said a vaccine mandate for flight travel out of Auckland would be a sensible course to take until new traffic light alert system came into play.

Ussher told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that New Zealand was facing significant implications should Covid get into parts of the country at alert level 2.

"Until we are no longer at risk of having lockdowns I think it would be sensible from a scientific perspective to have a vaccine mandate to travel on airplanes out of Auckland."