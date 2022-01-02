Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Three Auckland adult clubs among latest locations of interest

The Pelican Club is one of three adult entertainment businesses linked to positive Covid-19 cases. Photo / NZME

Three central Auckland adult entertainment clubs are among the latest locations of interest to be released in the New Year.

The Ministry of Health yesterday named The Mermaid Club, Femme Fatale and The Pelican Club as sites linked to positive Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

The Mermaid Club, at 13 Gore St, was visited by a case between 11.40pm on Wednesday, December 22 and 1am on Thursday, December 23.

Femme Fatale, an escort agency on Wellesley St West, was visited between 3am-5.20am on Thursday, December 23.

The Pelican Club, a massage parlour and escort agency on Newton Rd, became a location of interest after a case visited on Wednesday, December 22 between 11pm-11.45pm and Thursday, December 23 between 1.10am-2.10am.

The club was also linked to a case suspected to have been in close contact with people at the site between 5.41pm on Wednesday, December 29 and 5am on Thursday, December 30.

For this event, the public health advice for those exposed at the location was to self-isolate and get tested immediately and then again on day 5. People affected were encouraged to call Healthline or record their visit online.

For the other exposure events, people were advised to get tested immediately and stay home until a negative result was returned.

It comes as six cases of Covid-19 were found at the Everil Orr Care Centre in Auckland's Mt Albert, including five residents and one staff member.

"One of the residents, who tested positive on 30th December, is in hospital and is currently in a stable condition," the Ministry of Health said.

"All other residents, and the staff, were tested on 31st December and early on New Year's Day. All residents and staff are fully vaccinated."

Yesterday, the ministry gave its first update for 2022, announcing there had been 105 cases discovered in the community over the previous two days.

None had the dangerous Omicron variant. There were two Omicron cases at the border, bringing the country's total to 90 cases of the new variant at the border so far.