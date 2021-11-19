Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Third case in Christchurch

Covid-19 Testing on Pages Rd this week. Photo / George Heard

Another case of Covid-19 has been reported in Christchurch bringing the total number of cases in the city to three.

The Ministry of Health announced the new case at 1pm today.

A spokesperson said the case recently travelled to the North Island and a probable link to another case is being investigated.

"Every new case is an urgent reminder to get tested if you're feeling unwell. Testing at high numbers will help to minimise and contain the spread of Covid-19 in Christchurch."

They said there is good testing capacity across the city today and over the weekend.

Testing locations throughout Canterbury can be found on the Canterbury DHB website.

Yesterday there were more than 2700 community tests processed and more than 3200 vaccinations given.

84 per cent of Cantabrians are fully vaccinated.

It comes after a second positive case was announced in the city yesterday. They are a household contact of the first case.

Both people flew to Christchurch from Auckland on Flight NZ1295 on November 13 after attending an event.

Two more locations of interest have been added to the Ministry of Health, there are now a total of five.

The locations are:

• Bus 3, fleet 2976, Airport to Interchange - November 13 2.30pm-3.15pm.

• Bus 5, fleet 5471, Interchange to Eastgate Mall - November 13 3pm-3.30pm.

• Christchurch Airport - November 13 between 1.30pm-2.30pm.

• Countdown Eastgate - November 13 between 3.15pm-3.45pm and November 15 on 11.30am-12pm.

• Eastgate Shopping Centre - November 13 between 3.15pm-3.45pm and November 15 between 11.30am-12pm

With the confirmation of the Covid-19 cases in Christchurch, visitor access to all Canterbury DHB health facilities will be restricted from 11.59pm tonight.

"Limiting our interactions with others is one of our best defences against Covid-19. For this reason, a limited visitor policy will apply across all Canterbury DHB facilities,' a spokesperson said.

Children under 16 and people who are unwell cannot visit under any circumstances, except to access emergency care.

A person may only enter the facilities:

• to visit a person receiving end of life care

• to provide support to a person with a disability

• to enable one parent/caregiver to be with a child who is in hospital

• CHOC – (Child Haematology Oncology Centre), one parent to accompany/stay with each patient

• as a parent visiting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

• ICU – one nominated person may visit once per day during visiting hours and be the only visitor for the duration of the patient's stay

Maternity

• one support person only to accompany someone presenting for acute assessment

• women in labour in a maternity facility are allowed two support people for the duration of the labour and birth

• women can have one named support person for the duration of their postnatal stay

• LMCs may visit women postnatally in our maternity units.

• Specialist Mental Health Services – one support person to accompany someone presenting for acute assessment or urgent care

"Where these visits do take place, all visitors are required to wear a mask or face-covering at all times, unless they have a condition that makes them exempt and can show their exemption card.

"Please scan in using the QR code, wherever you go using the government's Covid-19 Tracer App, and ensure Bluetooth is turned on within the app – this means you'll receive alerts if you've been exposed to a case. Alternatively you can sign in at reception."

Elective surgeries and outpatient appointments

Unless you have been contacted by phone to advise that your planned elective surgery or outpatient appointment is postponed, assume it is going ahead and turn up to your appointment.

DHB Aged Residential Care facilities

The limited visitors rule applies. However, family visits for palliative care residents who are receiving end of life care and do not have Covid-19 will be considered on a case-by-case basis.