Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Tearful reunions as Auckland Airport sees families and friends reunited after travel restrictions lift

Aucklanders are set free, hundreds of police set to lose their jobs and a new study reveals more on Omicron in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders are set free, hundreds of police set to lose their jobs and a new study reveals more on Omicron in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Families and friends are sharing emotionally-charged reunions at airports across New Zealand this morning as packed planes bring those separated by Covid-19 restrictions together in time for Christmas.

Auckland mum Valerie von Geldern was overjoyed to see her teenage son Gabe Melrose for the first time since leaving home to study at Victoria University.

"Oh my gosh it's everything," she said. "It's a bit overwhelming to be honest watching everyone coming through."

She said she had missed him terribly.

"It's his first year at uni and you can't help it."

Auckland lockdown measures had meant she couldn't send him care packages and "the kind of things you wanted to do as a mum".

Valerie von Geldern was overjoyed to see her teenage son Gabe Melrose after months of being apart. Photo / Dean Purcell

"It's just not what you envisaged when you send them off."

Gabe Melrose said he was pleased to be back in Auckland and looking forward to catching up with friends.

The Victoria University student said while he was caught out by the lockdown he hadn't planned to return home until the end of the tertiary year.

"It's nice to be back but it's not too big of a deal," he laughed.

Auckland Airport is abuzz with activity not seen for the past four months, as residents of our largest city are once again allowed to travel around the country.

It seems this is the way people are escaping the city en masse rather than hitting the roads, which are reported to be mostly clear and with traffic free-flowing.

Authorities at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal are telling passengers to arrive at least an hour earlier to avoid any delays or congestion inside and outside the airport.

Passengers are also being encouraged to check-in online before arriving to avoid any delays.

Auckland Airport operations director Anna Castles-Brown told TVNZ's Breakfast show that it was an exciting time for staff and passengers alike.

"The whole of the Auckland Airport whānau - we're just thrilled.

An emotional Terry Kraettli welcomes Alisha Kraettli at Auckland Airport this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Airport terminals are places for people and they really come to life when there's people here."

Yesterday, just over 1200 people went through the terminal. Today, up to 20,000 travellers will be there at some point.

Favourite holiday spots revealed

With Auckland's borders officially opening up today, airports around the country are also experiencing a buzz of activity as they welcome Aucklanders into their respective towns and regions once again.

The scene at Auckland Airport this morning, as Aucklanders are allowed to travel again. Photo / Radio NZ

Wellington looks to be the favourite spot for those heading out of the city today, with Air New Zealand reporting that 1800 passengers had booked a flight to the capital.

Christchurch is a close second favourite, with 1700 customers due to head to the Garden City from Auckland today.

Queenstown is set to welcome more than 1200 travellers from the City of Sails.

A spokeswoman for the Wellington Airport said there are 17,900 seats scheduled at the airport and 17 return flights to Auckland.

There is, however, an ongoing issue with Airway's instrument landing system, which may disrupt turbo prop flights.

"At this stage, all jet planes are operating as scheduled," she said.

"So far, four regional flights have been cancelled this morning. The total number of disrupted flights today will depend on how quickly weather conditions improve, and when the Airway's issue is resolved."