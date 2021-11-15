Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Teacher at Auckland Catholic school tests positive with Covid at Western Springs College

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces changes to MIQ, with stays halving from 14 to seven days, followed by isolation at home for three days. Video / Pool

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces changes to MIQ, with stays halving from 14 to seven days, followed by isolation at home for three days. Video / Pool

A teacher at an Auckland Catholic girls' school who taught at the school three days last week tested has positive for Covid.

In a letter to parents last night, Baradene College confirmed the teacher was infectious while at the school last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The school has been working with the public health service and Ministry of Education and contacted close contacts.

Western Springs College has also confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19 however the student was not infectious while at school last week.

The only contacts being isolated, tested and monitored are the 16 students who were with the case at a party on Friday night, principal Ivan Davis said.

Meanwhile Onehunga High School was closed yesterday and today after a student returned a positive result for the virus on Saturday.

In a notice to parents and staff, the school said the student involved was at school last week on Monday and Tuesday while infectious.

The school said "through an abundance of caution" it was asking senior students to study at home to give them time to contact close or casual plus contacts and allow for time for testing to be carried out.

Meanwhile a teacher at Auckland's Sacred Heart College also tested positive for Covid after teaching two classes on November 5 while potentially infectious.

Only one student is considered a close contact of the teacher because the other 30 students in his classes were already fully vaccinated. The student who is a close contact had only had one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.