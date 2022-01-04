Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Taranaki Base Hospital named as new location of interest

Murder Burger on Ponsonby Rd named as location of interest. Photo / Supplied

People who were at the Taranaki Base Hospital Emergency Department over the New Year's weekend are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

The hospital in Westown, New Plymouth, has been named as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health this afternoon.

People who were there between 6.30pm on New Year's Day and 12am on Sunday January 2 must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days, the ministry said.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," it said.

Diners who went to Murder Burger Grey Lynn for a late-night snack after the New Year's countdown are also being asked to self-isolate.

The burger outlet on 4/95 Ponsonby Rd was named this afternoon by the Ministry of Health as a location of interest.

Those who were there between 1.50am and 2.10am on January 1 must self-isolate, and test immediately, and on day 5.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," the ministry said.

"Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch."

Yesterday, those who were at the Returned and Services' Association restaurant in Swanson's West Auckland on the night of New Year's Eve were also asked to self-isolate.

People who were there between Friday, December 31 between 8.30pm to Saturday, January 1 at 12.45am are being asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

A New Year's Eve party was held at the venue.

Meanwhile, public health officials are still searching for people who might have picked up Covid-19 at Auckland escort agency and massage parlour the Pelican Club.

This week the Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre (NRHCC) announced six people linked to the adult entertainment club in central Auckland had tested positive for the virus, after the site became a location of interest on Sunday.

A NRHCC spokesperson said officials had identified a number of contacts through co-ordination with The Pelican Club and standard contact tracing methods.