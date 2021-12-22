Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Returnee who escaped from hospital back in quarantine after handing themselves in

The police are working to locate the person. Photo / NZME

A recent returnee who escaped from Middlemore Hospital on Monday along with their child at the weekend has voluntarily returned to quarantine.

They are now completing their managed isolation at the facility where they were originally placed.

The child, who had been taken to Middlemore with their parent as they were too young to be left unattended in managed isolation, has also returned.

They returned to the MIQ facility last night.

They have seven days of their isolation still to complete.

Further tests have been carried out on both the parent and child.

Police will make inquiries into the incident to see if any further action is required.

Authorities confirmed that the returnee escaped from Middlemore Hospital on Sunday.

A Northern Region Health Coordination Centre spokesperson said the person who had tested negative for Covid-19 on Day 0, was transferred to Middlemore Hospital from a Managed Isolation Facility at midnight.

The patient later left the Emergency Department at around 2am but was not discharged.

Police were notified at 2.25am.

The spokesperson said while the person tested negative for Covid-19 twice since arriving in the country, "it is important that they complete their period of isolation".

The police have been working to locate the person since the weekend.