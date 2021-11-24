Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 'Relentless lockdowns' putting pressure on families, domestic violence - Brian Tamaki

November 23 2021 For the third time in less than two months, controversial Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki was called before a judge on Tuesday regarding new allegations he violated Covid-19 lockdown orders. Video / Chris Tarpey

November 23 2021 For the third time in less than two months, controversial Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki was called before a judge on Tuesday regarding new allegations he violated Covid-19 lockdown orders. Video / Chris Tarpey

The country's "relentless lockdowns" have turned homes into "torture chambers", while midwives have told Destiny Church leaders there's been an increase in unreported miscarriages, Brian Tamaki claims.

The Government has also turned today's White Ribbon Day into "Black Ribbon Day", due to the despair many Kiwis are experiencing, he says.

Tamaki's statement comes days after he was released on further bail after allegedly breaching his bail again after being arrested on charges of organising and attending several protests in Auckland in recent weeks.

The gatherings, which have occurred in Auckland Domain and in the city's streets, have seen up to 5000 people congregate to oppose the lockdowns and Government's vaccine mandates.

Hannah Tamaki is also facing charges in relation to the gatherings which breach Covid level 3 rules.

Tamaki today said lockdowns have caused increasing pressure within many family homes.

"When you lock up volatile perpetrators and their victims in a home away from the public eye, with all external support agencies unable to visit anymore and assess the safety of victims and children, this is an absolute recipe for disaster.

"Many homes have turned into torture chambers over this time.

"Midwives have also told me there has been a dramatic increase in unreported miscarriages during every lockdown due to domestic violence incidents occurring."

He said the Government did not value the loss of life that was happening.

"This Government has turned White Ribbon day into Black Ribbon Day, they have increasingly been labelled the domestic terrorists of New Zealand families, destroying businesses, jobs, livelihoods and hope.

"Today, I encourage all Kiwis to take the opportunity to Speak Up and Speak Out, not just about Domestic Violence, but also about the abuse this government is inflicting on you and your family."

Tamaki said White Ribbon Day was a symbol of "standing against all Domestic Violence" and was a worthy cause, however today also marked 100 days of Aucklanders being in "harsh lockdown".

"The irony of all this is that domestic violence has 'shot through the roof' since lockdowns began.

"The police have spent 70 per cent of their frontline work attending to a worrying rise in domestic violence and mental health issues.

"Across New Zealand, Domestic Violence investigations fluctuated between 15,000 and 17,000 a month.

"And note most family harm incidents are not reported."

He said domestic violence callouts had increased 60 per cent over the past five years and the latest annual report predicts they will increase 35 per cent by 2025.

"The Police Association president states 'what worries me deeply is there seems to be no tangible solutions in sight for either of these particularly challenging community-wide demands and so, as with other social failures, they land heavily in the lap of police'.

"Even the police force is saying this is a serious social failure," he said.

Police were "unfortunately unable to attend a lot of callouts promptly as they're under excessive workloads, but of course, that was bound to occur when this government have 500 police personnel deployed manning MIQs and unnecessary Auckland borders".