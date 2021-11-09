Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Protests risk transmission as Auckland restrictions relax

November 9 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the messages from anti-vaxxers or protesters marching to parliament today did not represent the majority of New Zealanders.

November 9 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the messages from anti-vaxxers or protesters marching to parliament today did not represent the majority of New Zealanders.

Tensions are running high as Auckland transitions to more relaxed lockdown restrictions today for the first time in five weeks, after unprecedented scenes of protest at Parliament.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who visits Auckland this morning, believes the roughly 2000 people who marched in the capital yesterday don't represent the majority of Kiwis, while one expert says the march was - regrettably - another opportunity to transmit the virus.

In moves touted as the strictest security measures enforced at Parliament, police and security staff lined the building's entrance as protesters brought Wellington's CBD to a standstill, marching in opposition to Covid restrictions.

Police and security staff monitor protests outside Parliament on Tuesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some attempted to get over the barricades towards Parliament but their tactics did not escalate further. Insults and tennis balls were hurled at media.

Ardern, whose appearance in Auckland is her first since lockdown, sent a message of thanks to those who were vaccinated and was confident yesterday's protests were not an accurate reflection of the nation.

"I think [Kiwis] appreciate we are on a road to being able to open up more and have a bit more of that normality back. Yes, it's been a tough road, but what we've done has been on behalf of everyone."

Further protests of varying sizes were also held in Auckland, Invercargill, Balclutha, Tauranga and Whangārei. One police officer was bitten by a protester at Auckland's northern border at Te Hana.

Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy agreed with Ardern, saying vaccinations levels trending towards 90 per cent double dosed indicated most Kiwis felt differently to yesterday's protesters.

Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy Photo / Supplied

However, he warned such congregations could have caused further virus transmission.

"They are sizable enough that at these events, we could well have seen spread and there's enough people there that we could get a significant number of infections, which could do real damage to our healthcare system."

A total of 125 new community cases were announced yesterday - 117 in Auckland, two in Waikato and six in Northland (five of Northland's cases were detailed on Monday).

Seventy-nine people were in hospital with the virus yesterday, with seven in intensive care or high dependency units. Just over half of all patients (40) were either unvaccinated or ineligible for vaccination.

Eighty-nine per cent of the eligible population had received one dose of the vaccine, and 79 per cent were fully vaccinated.

It comes as Auckland shifted to step 2 of alert level 3 as of midnight, enabling retail businesses and many public facilities to open from today.

‌

Ardern has previously said retail was considered a low-risk area for transmission and coupled with Auckland's growing vaccination levels, it was deemed acceptable to shift steps.

Aucklanders were already lining up outside at least one major shopping mall - nearly 24 hours before stores were due to open.

At least 70 people had been camped outside the Sylvia Park shopping complex in Mt Wellington since late Monday, despite the mall not due to open until 9am today.

It is understood they were there specifically for the opening of a new store, JD Sports Sylvia Park, which is advertising that the first 150 customers through its doors will get a gift pack worth $150.

While it was expected further relaxation of restrictions would see a growth in cases, Hendy said retail businesses did have measures at their disposal to control any possible transmission like mask use and social distancing - both of which are necessary under step 2.

However, Hendy strongly advised against a move to step 3 - where hospitality could open with restrictions - partially due to the risk of transmission but also following Ardern's forecast on Monday that Auckland could enter the new Covid management framework at the end of the month.

"[Step 3] is the really risky step and given we're not far from the traffic light system where there might actually be tighter controls, it does seem like a bit of stretch to put that in place."

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker. Photo / Supplied

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker concurred and went a step further, saying schools shouldn't reopen fully until vaccination was available to people under 12 years old.

"I just don't think that would be compatible with trying to keep numbers down at all."

Nevertheless, Baker was encouraged by indications case growth was becoming less exponential and more linear - highlighting the impact of higher vaccination levels.

As he has previously stated, Baker classified today's step shift as a "trade-off" - a decision informed by public health, economic, social and political factors.