Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Principals, teachers more stressed and exhausted than last year - ERO survey

The pandemic is taking an increasingly heavy toll on school teachers and children, a survey has found.

The Education Review Office said its study found many teachers believed their pupils' behaviour had deteriorated and teachers themselves were unhappier and more tired than they were last year.

Review office deputy chief executive Ruth Shinoda told RNZ half the country's principals, about 1200 people, and more than 400 teachers responded to the survey.

She said a significant number of respondents were worried about children's behaviour and achievement.

"What they were saying is compared to last year, so June in the previous year, a third of them were saying that the student behaviour had worsened or it was worse than they'd expect. About a quarter were worried that learning was behind, and they were worried about engagement too.

"When we talked to them, that might have been because students were struggling, they've got high anxiety, they've had a lot of disruption and that might come out in the behaviour at schools."

The survey quoted one respondent as saying: "Year 11 students [are] struggling with taking exams seriously and less likely to do what they need to independently. They are wanting to be spoon-fed work rather than thinking for themselves. They are struggling knowing how to study and even forgetting to put hands up to answer questions as they are not used to being in class. Behaviour has deteriorated."

Another said: "The new entrants who came into school following lockdown caused huge issues for us - the lack of 'school readiness', not being able to sit for a story and the violent behaviour is something we have never seen en masse."

The report said 40 per cent of high decile schools observed that behaviour was worse than expected for this time of the year compared to 34 per cent of low decile school principals.

It said low decile school principals were twice as likely to report that behaviour was better than expected than high decile school principals (19 per cent compared to 8 per cent).

The report said the survey also found teachers were less happy with their work.

"Principals and teachers are experiencing increased health anxiety around the Delta variant, along with greater exhaustion, apathy, and stress. Uncertainty around how long the lockdown would last was reported to have impacted negatively on wellbeing.

"Teachers' and principals' life satisfaction is also low, with only 57 per cent of teachers and 62 per cent of principals reporting that they were satisfied with their life in June and July 2021. This compares poorly with the overall population, with 86 per cent of New Zealanders rating their life satisfaction highly in a survey for Stats New Zealand."

It said 56 per cent of respondents were happy with their work down from 62 per cent in September last year.

Only 32 per cent of teachers and 19 per cent of principals felt their workload was manageable, down from 42 per cent of teachers and 26 per cent of principals last year.

Shinoda said there were things schools could do to ease their workload next year.

She said they should prepare for hybrid teaching, with some children in class and some at home, and also make contingency plans to cope when teachers were absent with Covid.

"To support teachers and principals, because they're having it pretty tough, we also need to think about supporting their wellbeing, counselling, peer support, helping them to use digital expertise that is available."

Shinoda said schools should be helped to share teachers so they would cope better if staff were on sick leave or isolating.